Town of Newton Council 2023 Reorganization Meeting Includes Committee and Board Appointments
NEWTON, NJ – At the reorganization meeting the town council Town Manager Thomas S Russo, Jr read more than 50 resolutions that included appointments for 2023.
Planning Board:
Mayor Michelle Teets to be the Class I member
Deputy Mayor John-Paul Couce to the Class III member
Planning Board Class IV Member – Earl Schick
Planning Board Class IV Member – Barbara Vrahnos
Boards and Commissions:
Advisory Board of Health – William Hagaman,
Economic Development Advisory Commission – Evin Joice,
Economic Development Advisory Commission – Robert Boyle,
Historic Preservation Advisory Commission – Harry Kaplan,
Parking Authority – Keith Mitchell,
Kathryn Alcock was named to be the Action Alliance Coordinator.
Debbie Danielson was appointed to be the Municipal Recycling Coordinator
Theresa Schlosser was appointed to be the Tax Search Officer
Virginia Raftery was appointed Clean Communities Coordinator
Alan Abramson was named Volunteer Senior Citizen Coordinator
Liaison Appointments:
Newton Board of Education is Sandra Diglio
Economic Development Advisory Commission is Matthew Dickson
Historic Preservation Advisory Commission is Helen LeFrois,
The Local Emergency Planning Committee for 2023 includes
Kenneth Teets – Emergency Management Coordinator
Daniel Finkle - Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator
Jason Miller – Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator
Chief Steven VanNieuwland – Newton Police Department
Thomas S Russo Jr - Newton Town Manager
Chief Mike Razzano – Newton Fire Department
John-Paul Couce, Director – Newton Vol. First Aid and Rescue Squad
Kenneth Jaekel – Newton Public Works Supervisor
Adam Vough – Assistant Newton Public Works Supervisor
Joseph Carr - Licensed Sewer Operator,
Michael Awertschenko – Licensed Water Operator,
Teresa Oswin – Newton Municipal Clerk/Deputy Town Manager
Kimberly Williams – Community Development Director
Joseph Butto – Newton/Hardyston Construction Official
Dr. Joseph Piccirillo – Newton School Superintendent
Attorneys:
Municipal Attorney – Eric Bernstein of Eric Bernstein and Associates, LLC
Municipal Prosecutor – Steven Siegel of Law Offices of Timothy Downs, LLC
Tax Appeal and Municipal Conflict Attorney – Robert McBriar of Schenck, Price, Smith and King, LLP
Labor Relations Attorney – James Prusinowski of Trimboli and Prusinowski, LLC
Municipal Public Defender – Daniel Agatino of Gruber, Colabella, Liuzza and Thompson
Tax Appeal Conflict Attorney – Martin Allen of DiFrancesco, Bateman, Kunzman, Davis, Leher and Flaum, PC
