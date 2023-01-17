Town of Newton Council 2023 Reorganization Meeting Includes Committee and Board Appointments

NEWTON, NJ – At the reorganization meeting the town council Town Manager Thomas S Russo, Jr read more than 50 resolutions that included appointments for 2023.

Planning Board:

Mayor Michelle Teets to be the Class I member

Deputy Mayor John-Paul Couce to the Class III member

Planning Board Class IV Member – Earl Schick

Planning Board Class IV Member – Barbara Vrahnos

Boards and Commissions:

Advisory Board of Health – William Hagaman,

Economic Development Advisory Commission – Evin Joice,

Economic Development Advisory Commission – Robert Boyle,

Historic Preservation Advisory Commission – Harry Kaplan,

Parking Authority – Keith Mitchell,

Kathryn Alcock was named to be the Action Alliance Coordinator.

Debbie Danielson was appointed to be the Municipal Recycling Coordinator

Theresa Schlosser was appointed to be the Tax Search Officer

Virginia Raftery was appointed Clean Communities Coordinator

Alan Abramson was named Volunteer Senior Citizen Coordinator

Liaison Appointments:

Newton Board of Education is Sandra Diglio

Economic Development Advisory Commission is Matthew Dickson

Historic Preservation Advisory Commission is Helen LeFrois,

The Local Emergency Planning Committee for 2023 includes

Kenneth Teets – Emergency Management Coordinator

Daniel Finkle - Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator

Jason Miller – Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator

Chief Steven VanNieuwland – Newton Police Department

Thomas S Russo Jr - Newton Town Manager

Chief Mike Razzano – Newton Fire Department

John-Paul Couce, Director – Newton Vol. First Aid and Rescue Squad

Kenneth Jaekel – Newton Public Works Supervisor

Adam Vough – Assistant Newton Public Works Supervisor

Joseph Carr - Licensed Sewer Operator,

Michael Awertschenko – Licensed Water Operator,

Teresa Oswin – Newton Municipal Clerk/Deputy Town Manager

Kimberly Williams – Community Development Director

Joseph Butto – Newton/Hardyston Construction Official

Dr. Joseph Piccirillo – Newton School Superintendent



Attorneys:

Municipal Attorney – Eric Bernstein of Eric Bernstein and Associates, LLC

Municipal Prosecutor – Steven Siegel of Law Offices of Timothy Downs, LLC

Tax Appeal and Municipal Conflict Attorney – Robert McBriar of Schenck, Price, Smith and King, LLP

Labor Relations Attorney – James Prusinowski of Trimboli and Prusinowski, LLC

Municipal Public Defender – Daniel Agatino of Gruber, Colabella, Liuzza and Thompson

Tax Appeal Conflict Attorney – Martin Allen of DiFrancesco, Bateman, Kunzman, Davis, Leher and Flaum, PC







