Gallia County, OH

WVNews

Mulberry Community Center grant

POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow though the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active member...
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Mason County (West Virginia) fair queen earns Miss Congeniality at state event

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Fair Queen Lexee Wray was named Miss Congeniality at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant. Wray competed against 82 other fair queens from across the state, presenting a promotional speech about the Mason Co. Fair, participating in an individual interview, and modeling her evening gown.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

New police hires announced at Gallipolis City Commission meeting

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — New hires for the police department were announced, and the date for this year’s Winterfest was confirmed, during the Gallipolis City Commission meeting earlier this week. The meeting was called to order by Commission President Tony Gallagher, who then led the Pledge of...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Mason County County Animal Shelter presents Dog of the Week

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 1&1/2 year old Akita/German shepherd mix named Nash is the Mason County Animal Shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. Nash was surrendered by his original owner because he got too big for their home. He is 55 pounds,and housebroken. Nash has also been neutered and vaccinated.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Comic book store opens in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shoppers on Main Street in Point Pleasant have a new shop to explore with the opening of Brown’s Corner last weekend. The shop specializes in comic books, cards and other pop-culture rarities. After years of buying comics and cards at conventions, Brown’s...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

