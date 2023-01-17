Read full article on original website
Related
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Porterville Recorder
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Yoshihito Nishioka (31), Japan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6...
Comments / 0