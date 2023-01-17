Read full article on original website
Related
Dare County manager tells Rodanthe residents there's no money to rebuild their beach
Residents on a stretch of North Carolina's Outer Banks where houses fell into the ocean last year want a beach replenishment project to protect additional homes and prevent flooding. But at a public meeting in Rodanthe Wednesday night, Dare County officials said there's no way to pay for it. Coastal...
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
carolinacoastonline.com
Nags Head drops multifamily use from commercial district
Facing public opposition to a proposed affordable housing development, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday to remove multifamily dwellings as a permissible use in the town’s C2, general commercial zoning district to allow time to develop standards for such development in “appropriate areas of town.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: OBX experiences ‘warm trend’ in January
Dare County residents, if you read The Coastland Times regularly you may have noticed that there are quite a few hot-spots of public concern within the narrow shores of this barrier island. Way “up North” in Corolla another major development plan is stalled and perhaps better stated “stuck,” until the DOT and mid-Currituck bridge builders can agree to move forward. I heard the mid-Currituck bridge project described as being a “myth” evolved by various town, county, and state leaders to take the heat off Southern Shores, Duck, and Corolla’s summer driving challenges. I’m beginning to believe part of that myth, and the Corolla Boat Club may want to rethink everything before ordering any boat fenders for the proposed docks.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘It just depends on the year or day you pick’
What part of OBX is an island and what part is a peninsula?. On a barrier island, the only constant is change. And that certainly holds true for the question of whether the Outer Banks—and particular pieces of it—are actually a peninsula or an island. “A lot of...
Plane involved in deadly Suffolk crash 'was not to be flown': Report
A small plane that crashed in Suffolk, killing two North Carolina men, earlier this month, had not been cleared to fly by a mechanic who was working on an issue with the aircraft's engine.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County pursuing Roanoke Island land purchase
Dare County is pursuing purchase of 5.8 acres of land on Roanoke Island. The vacant land is accessed from Francis Drake Street and Bernice Avenue. County manager Robert L. Outten brought up the purchase possibility at the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting. The land – outside the Town...
Virginia Beach company to operate Southside Hampton Roads fiber-optic ring
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach technology company will help operate a fiber-optic network ring that aims to bring ultrafast internet to Southside Hampton Roads, the Southside Network Authority (SNA) announced Tuesday. The authority said it reached an interim public-private partnership agreement with Global Technical Systems (GTS) for...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'impassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
Raising national debt ceiling may impact Hampton Roads residents: ODU economist
We checked in with Old Dominion University economist Bob McNabb about how the national debt ceiling will impact our pocketbooks in Hampton Roads, specifically for military workers and families.
Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
HRTPO seeking final input on its Regional Connector Study
Starting in June 2018, HRPTO has been collecting information and working to create more alternatives to get drivers back and forth between the Peninsula and the Southside.
Clue led family to missing teen's body; 'off-again, on-again' boyfriend arrested
The body of a missing Williamsburg teenager was discovered by her family last Friday in rural Isle of Wight County after a friend gave them her location based her previous social media activity.
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
Researchers warn of 'knee-jerk' reactions in response to Richneck Elem. shooting
Newport News Police say a six-year-old allegedly shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher, during the school day on January 6.
Comments / 2