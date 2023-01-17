Dare County residents, if you read The Coastland Times regularly you may have noticed that there are quite a few hot-spots of public concern within the narrow shores of this barrier island. Way “up North” in Corolla another major development plan is stalled and perhaps better stated “stuck,” until the DOT and mid-Currituck bridge builders can agree to move forward. I heard the mid-Currituck bridge project described as being a “myth” evolved by various town, county, and state leaders to take the heat off Southern Shores, Duck, and Corolla’s summer driving challenges. I’m beginning to believe part of that myth, and the Corolla Boat Club may want to rethink everything before ordering any boat fenders for the proposed docks.

