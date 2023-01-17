ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Nags Head drops multifamily use from commercial district

Facing public opposition to a proposed affordable housing development, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday to remove multifamily dwellings as a permissible use in the town’s C2, general commercial zoning district to allow time to develop standards for such development in “appropriate areas of town.”
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: OBX experiences ‘warm trend’ in January

Dare County residents, if you read The Coastland Times regularly you may have noticed that there are quite a few hot-spots of public concern within the narrow shores of this barrier island. Way “up North” in Corolla another major development plan is stalled and perhaps better stated “stuck,” until the DOT and mid-Currituck bridge builders can agree to move forward. I heard the mid-Currituck bridge project described as being a “myth” evolved by various town, county, and state leaders to take the heat off Southern Shores, Duck, and Corolla’s summer driving challenges. I’m beginning to believe part of that myth, and the Corolla Boat Club may want to rethink everything before ordering any boat fenders for the proposed docks.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘It just depends on the year or day you pick’

What part of OBX is an island and what part is a peninsula?. On a barrier island, the only constant is change. And that certainly holds true for the question of whether the Outer Banks—and particular pieces of it—are actually a peninsula or an island. “A lot of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County pursuing Roanoke Island land purchase

Dare County is pursuing purchase of 5.8 acres of land on Roanoke Island. The vacant land is accessed from Francis Drake Street and Bernice Avenue. County manager Robert L. Outten brought up the purchase possibility at the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting. The land – outside the Town...
DARE COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
CHESAPEAKE, VA

