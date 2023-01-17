ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Daniel Martin Has Made a Mushroom Leather Makeup Brush Holder

By James Manso
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbJ7e_0kH1M4up00

Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha’s global director of artistry and education, has partnered with MycoWorks, the creators of a leather alternative, to create a reishi leather makeup brush roll.

The partners met during the pandemic, and Martin said the collection was years in the making.

More from WWD

“This friendship grew from that over like two years, and they asked, ‘if you ever got a hold of this material, what would you create?’ I had this brush roll that I’ve had for almost 20 years that I’ve always wanted to recreate,” Martin said.

“They gave me the opportunity to do it in this incredible natural leather.”

MycoWorks’s reishi mushroom leather has to be grown to size, so each roll is made to order. There are only three produced, and only two of them will be sold.

“I want to auction two of them off for charity,” Martin said. “If we can get it at a really cool place and it helps somebody out, that’s nice. But so much of the partnership was just understanding the material, understanding the brand.”

Martin joins a range of collaborators with MycoWorks, including Hermès.

“As a company founded by two artists, MycoWorks is always eager to collaborate with artists and artisans from other fields who share our values and vision. Daniel is an excellent representation of this. His devotion to creativity, aesthetics and craft aligns with ours,” said Xevi Gallego, artist and MycoWorks’ vice president of brand and marketing. “Reishi is a new kind of natural, luxury material that can be used anywhere leather or leather alternatives are used — and do more. It has been adopted by industries spanning fashion, home décor, automotive and art — and we see opportunities for it in beauty and beyond.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Beauty Buyers Said Circling Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier may be beauty’s next mergers and acquisitions target, industry sources told WWD. Speculation swirled last week that the company is being courted by major strategic buyers, but the brand’s cofounder David Neville said, “Nothing is happening right now — there is no process.”More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Industry sources had told WWD that talks between the clean makeup brand and potential suitors were heating up at the end of 2022, adding that a sale was on the way. Others acknowledged that while a...
WWD

NYX Professional Makeup Launches NFT Passes for GORJS

NYX Professional Makeup is launching “FKWME,” a limited collection of NFT passes with benefits for GORJS’s first 1,000 members. The pre-sale (known as pre-mint in the NFT world) will be available on Jan. 31, with the full NFT drop coming Feb. 1 on GORJS — a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) dedicated to beauty.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Developed on the Ethereum blockchain, GORJS aims to help foster the work of 3D artists, democratizing access while promoting growth and innovation in beauty in...
WWD

Celebrities Love Charlotte Tilbury’s New Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter — We Do, Too.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury drums up excitement whenever her eponymous beauty line launches a product. So when Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter hit shelves earlier this month, we dropped everything to test it out. Tilbury’s makeup and skin care goods have enjoyed many viral moments on TikTok for their ease of application and skin-transforming results. And if these powder highlighters are anything like Tilbury’s bestselling beauty wands, they’re poised to be veritable sensations.More from WWDMiss Universe...
WWD

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

For seamstresses, especially those working in couture, the essential tools are a pair of scissors and a pincushion, always at hand. Since it often sits on the wrist, the latter became the basis for Chanel’s latest high-end jewelry watch designs launching on Friday, named “Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles” after the object’s name in French.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance Exhibit Arnaud Chastaingt, director of Chanel’s watchmaking creation studio, “liked the image of this functional piece of jewelry that adorns the wrists of seamstresses,” he said in a statement announcing...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
WWD

Lenny Kravitz Marries Leather and Sheer at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Lenny Kravitz arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18, sporting sunglasses. In honor of the premiere of his new movie, Kravitz paired a sheer black turtleneck with a black leather zip-up jacket. He completed the look with black flare-leg trousers and black square-toe boots, as well as a back belt with a statement buckle, a ring on his finger and butterfly silhouette sunglasses.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paul Smith, Mulberry Create Unisex Bag Collection

Two of Britain’s best-known labels, Paul Smith and Mulberry, have worked together for the first time on a series of unisex totes and crossbody bags that debuted Friday at Smith’s Paris runway show.  The two companies have reworked Mulberry’s classic messenger bag, the Antony, using Smith’s signature stripe webbing straps, colorblocking and Shadow Stripe embossing. More from WWDPaul Smith Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Paul Smith Men's Fall 2023Junya Watanabe Men's Fall 2023 The capsule includes two new creations, the Antony Clip and the Antony Tote. Each style is made in the U.K. at Mulberry’s carbon-neutral factories in Somerset with leather sourced from Gold Standard...
WWD

Kim Kardashian Buys Cross Worn by Princess Diana

IN REALITY: Kim Kardashian outbid several other bidders in a Sotheby’s London auction Wednesday night to buy a cross-shaped pendant worn by the late Princess Diana as a necklace. The reality star, serial entrepreneur and mother of four outbid three other competitive bidders in the final five minutes of Wednesday night’s “Royal and Noble” sale at Sotheby’s London. The final gavel for the amethyst cross went down at 163,800 pounds, or $197,453, more than doubling its pre-auction estimate. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was not in the house, but a representative did her bidding for her, according...
WWD

Nia Long Brings White Hot Glamour in Strapless Dress to ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress. For the premiere of her film, the actress went for a classic formfitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single bejeweled statement cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the Years For makeup, Long went for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Aubrey Plaza Puts Deconstructed Spin on Businesswear in Ultra-cropped Suit, Teases Hosting ‘SNL’ on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Aubrey Plaza suited up for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with the episode premiering on Monday. For her TV appearance, she wore a patterned suit with an ultra-cropped jacket. The jacket had a two-lapel collar top that came in right above the start of her torso, with a gray, white and black glen check pattern with black buttons. The matching pants cinched at her waist and had a bootcut like flare. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023:...
WWD

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Madison Avenue has turned a corner. Though the former Barneys New York flagship site remains vacant and empty storefronts still pockmark the avenue, the optics are changing. The latest report from the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District paints a picture of renewal, listing several newcomers to the avenue in the past year, more on their way, and a swirl of renovations, expansions and relocations by luxury brands and retailers already present.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party According to the report, there were 29 shop openings along...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble. In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023 Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear...
WWD

Amazon’s Secret Makeup Mirror Sale Will Instantly Refresh Your Vanity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Few items give your getting-ready station a makeover like a new makeup mirror. And with Amazon’s secret sale on makeup mirrors of all shapes and sizes, you don’t have to spend a fortune to upgrade your vanity. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check Out Makeup mirrors have evolved from boring round reflectors to...
WWD

How Jennifer Lopez’s Indestructible Wedding Dressed Survived Blood Stains, Torn Tulle and Zip Lining in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Shotgun Wedding” will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The film has a star-studded cast, including Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin — but the real scene stealer in the film is a wedding dress. In collaboration with costume designer Mitchell Travers, bridal brand Galia Lahav and its head of design Sharon Sever created a custom wedding gown for Lopez’s character, Darcy. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With “Shotgun Wedding” tells the story of...
WWD

Brandefy’s Top Searched Beauty Brands, Ranked

Has the skin care craze ceased? In December 2022, beauty research and shopping app, Brandefy, saw interest in makeup overtake skin care for the first time since the pandemic began, following steadily building momentum toward the outcome since 2021. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “For a lot of people, the masks came off a while ago, so I think what’s truly driving the resurgence in makeup searches now is viral TikTok videos — you definitely see that in the case of Charlotte Tilbury,”...
WWD

Kusama Fever Sweeps Harrods With Latest Louis Vuitton Takeover

LONDON — For the second time since November, Harrods has become bigger than Buckingham Palace, the London Eye and the brightest West End show packaged into one, this time as the centerpiece of Louis Vuitton’s global collaboration with Yayoi Kusama, which began rolling out earlier this year. Harrods barely had time to pull down the giant star that shone above the store’s Brompton Road entrance, or to dismantle the animated gingerbread installation that was part of “The Fabulous World of Dior,” mega-takeover before it began thinking in colored dots.More from WWDYayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at HarrodsA First Look Inside the...
WWD

Emma Roberts Wears Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Sheer Dress at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

Emma Roberts brought a vibrant color to the screening of “Maybe I Do” in New York City on Tuesday. She arrived in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her fiery red gown was billowy with lots of movement, a slight off-the shoulder slouch and dainty draping on her shoulders. The bodice of the gown had a series of small buttons leading into a sheer maxi red skirt. For the screening, Roberts worked with styling duo Brit & Kara, who have also outfitted Bailee Madison, Erinn Westbrook and Hilary Duff. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy