NBC26
Local communities moving to more eco-friendly snow removal
DE PERE — Recent studies from the Wisconsin DNR show that the chloride levels in local waterways continue to rise in part due to excess salt usage during the winter months. Shannon Haydin is the storm water runoff section manager for the Wisconsin DNR. She says the increased chloride...
NBC26
Weekend Cool Down: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/20/23 AM
Waking up to a light dusting of fluffy snow on untreated roads and sidewalks. This is light lake effect, as the winds still crank out of the NW gusting up to 20mph. Winds will shift westerly by late-morning and end the flurry chances. We remain under cloudy skies, with small chances of some sun peeking out after lunch. Highs were hit early, in the low 30s and upper 20s... they will slowly drop all day to the teens overnight.
NBC26
Fremont maintains honors for White Bass Capital of the World
FREMONT (NBC 26) — The small Wisconsin community of Fremont is world-famous as the White Bass Capital of the World. NBC 26 Today Morning Anchor MacLeod Hageman is discovering Northeast Wisconsin and had the chance to talk with a few fishermen about this amazing spot. Angry Minnow owner Jason...
NBC26
Fond du Lac alters bus routes, plans for transit expansion
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac is kicking off the new year with changes to its bus routes, namely routes 25, 55 and 70. The city said these changes were made after surveying riders, drivers and other community members. Route 55 will now bring riders to...
NBC26
Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day
FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
NBC26
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
NBC26
Led by two Fox Valley natives, UW-Oshkosh is a homegrown national powerhouse
OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — If you take a peek at the UW-Oshkosh basketball roster, you're sure to see plenty of names - and towns - you recognize. More than half of the Titans' roster hails from northeastern Wisconsin. In other words: UWO is a homegrown national powerhouse. “The...
NBC26
No students reported injured when De Pere school bus slid off-road
No injuries were reported when a school bus slid off a snow-covered road Thursday morning. It happened on South Olden Glen Road in Ledgeview. The Unified School District of De Pere said families of De Pere High School and Middle School students who were involved in the incident were notified via text message.
NBC26
Heart over Height: De Pere native Olivia DeCleene shining in final year with St. Norbert basketball
DE PERE — The St. Norbert women’s basketball team is off to their best start in quite sometime, undefeated in NACC play. If you head over to watch the Green Knights at the Mulva Sports Center, there you will find one player who has the most hustle you might ever see and is also a big reason for their success.
NBC26
Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged after quick arrest
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18 has been charged. Green Bay Police said 61-year-old Mark Vogel was charged Friday with Robbery of a Financial Institution. Vogel was taken into custody...
NBC26
Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh. Lindemann allegedly crashed his power boat into a paddle wheel cruise boat and fled the scene without stopping to help injured passengers.
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
NBC26
One charged in Merrill Middle School disturbance
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Following a disturbance at Merrill Middle School where several were taken into custody, one person has been formally charged. Charlotte A. Fletcher, 37 of Oshkosh, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer after forcing herself inside the school and causing further disturbances on Jan 11.
