WVNews
Mason County (West Virginia) fair queen earns Miss Congeniality at state event
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Fair Queen Lexee Wray was named Miss Congeniality at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant. Wray competed against 82 other fair queens from across the state, presenting a promotional speech about the Mason Co. Fair, participating in an individual interview, and modeling her evening gown.
WVNews
Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. In a news release, the commission said the impact from the spill has been “torturous” for residents.
WVNews
Mulberry Community Center grant
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow though the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active member...
WVNews
New police hires announced at Gallipolis City Commission meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — New hires for the police department were announced, and the date for this year’s Winterfest was confirmed, during the Gallipolis City Commission meeting earlier this week. The meeting was called to order by Commission President Tony Gallagher, who then led the Pledge of...
