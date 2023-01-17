Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
montanasports.com
No time to waste: Trio of freshmen growing up quickly with Montana Lady Griz
MISSOULA — This year's Montana Lady Griz team has a mix of veterans and youth in Brian Holsinger's second year as head coach. The younger players serve as the future of the program, and that future is plenty bright with the trio of Alex Pirog, Mack Konig and Libby Stump all getting thrown into the fire with major minutes at the college level right away.
montanasports.com
Greg Rachac: Ladies first? Forget it. Let's give women primetime billing for Cat-Griz hoops
BILLINGS — What’s this? A Montana-vs.-Montana State basketball doubleheader?. It’s been three years since the Bobcats and Grizzlies tangled in a twin bill on the hardwood. In 2021 the pandemic put the brakes on what had long been a fixture in the series, and last season’s games were split up at separate sites — and on different days — because of a TV deal with ESPNU.
thesignpostwsu.com
The shot heard around Missoula
The Big Sky Conference is no stranger to deeply-rooted rivalries. However, few match the history and passion surrounding Weber State University and the University of Montana men’s basketball. “I took a visit to Montana before I came to Weber this past spring,” Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said. “I...
montanasports.com
Grizzly Insider: Mack Anderson, Montana coaches look toward rivalry games vs. Montana State
MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams, fresh off playing three games in a five-day stretch, are set to host archrival Montana State in a doubleheader on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The double dip begins with the women's game at 2 p.m. with the men's game following...
montanasports.com
Bozeman, Gallatin boys basketball take down Great Falls programs
BOZEMAN — With wins over Great Falls programs Thursday night, both Bozeman and Gallatin High School remain two of the three teams in Eastern AA still tied for first with a 4-1 conference record. Bozeman Hawks 65, CMR Rustlers 50. After opening the game on an 18-3 run, Bozeman...
montanasports.com
Out of Lady Griz comfort zone, Sidney’s Jordan Sullivan spreads coaching wings at Utah
BILLINGS — From an early age, Jordan Sullivan was destined to play college basketball at Montana. Yeah, she may have had an inkling to resist that predestination at some point in her life, but there really was no doubt: Sullivan would be — and eventually was — a Lady Griz through and through.
montanasports.com
Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams had busy stretch ahead of rivalry games vs. Montana
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams each played three games in a five-day stretch ahead of Saturday's doubleheader against rival Montana at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. On this week's Bobcat Insider show, coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford recap the week that was. MSU's men...
skylinesportsmt.com
Former Griz running back Knight will stay in Missoula, play for Griz LAX squad
Three years ago, Marcus Knight was a record-setting All-American running back for the Montana Grizzlies who looked poised to be a household name in Missoula for several seasons to come. On Wednesday, after injuries took him from incipient stardom to the middle of the depth chart and eventually into the...
montanasports.com
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action
MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
Centre Daily
What Mark Few said after Gonzaga’s shocking loss: ‘They guarded Drew (Timme) physically’
SPOKANE - Mark Few was not happy after No. 6 Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Lions came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and pushed the Zags around for 40 minutes, outrebounding them 38-29 and leaving town with a 68-67 win. LMU's victory snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak, the eighth longest streak in Division I men's college basketball history.
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga barely survives Pacific, 81-78
The Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly avoided an upset by the Pacific Tigers, barely hanging on for an 81-78 victory on Thursday. Gonzaga led by as many as 16 points through the first three quarters of the game. However, midway through the third quarter, Pacific started to chip away. They continued to keep on chipping away, and exploded in the fourth quarter to make this more of a game, taking the lead at 74-73 with three minutes remaining.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Are the Gonzaga Bulldogs the most exciting college basketball team in the country?
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have climbed to No. 6 in the country after a series of thrilling come-from-behind West Coast Conference road victories. On the latest episode of the Sac and Jack podcast, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris debate how exciting this team is and much more. Make sure you never miss an ...
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection
BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
NBCMontana
Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash of a commercial vehicle in the eastbound driving lane of I-90, at mile marker 309.1. Montana Highway Patrol's crash map indicates the crash involves a fatality, and was reported at 3:53 a.m. NBC Montana will update this story as...
Comments / 0