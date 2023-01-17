ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

montanasports.com

No time to waste: Trio of freshmen growing up quickly with Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — This year's Montana Lady Griz team has a mix of veterans and youth in Brian Holsinger's second year as head coach. The younger players serve as the future of the program, and that future is plenty bright with the trio of Alex Pirog, Mack Konig and Libby Stump all getting thrown into the fire with major minutes at the college level right away.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Greg Rachac: Ladies first? Forget it. Let's give women primetime billing for Cat-Griz hoops

BILLINGS — What’s this? A Montana-vs.-Montana State basketball doubleheader?. It’s been three years since the Bobcats and Grizzlies tangled in a twin bill on the hardwood. In 2021 the pandemic put the brakes on what had long been a fixture in the series, and last season’s games were split up at separate sites — and on different days — because of a TV deal with ESPNU.
BOZEMAN, MT
thesignpostwsu.com

The shot heard around Missoula

The Big Sky Conference is no stranger to deeply-rooted rivalries. However, few match the history and passion surrounding Weber State University and the University of Montana men’s basketball. “I took a visit to Montana before I came to Weber this past spring,” Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said. “I...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Bozeman, Gallatin boys basketball take down Great Falls programs

BOZEMAN — With wins over Great Falls programs Thursday night, both Bozeman and Gallatin High School remain two of the three teams in Eastern AA still tied for first with a 4-1 conference record. Bozeman Hawks 65, CMR Rustlers 50. After opening the game on an 18-3 run, Bozeman...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanasports.com

Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action

MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
MISSOULA, MT
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
Centre Daily

What Mark Few said after Gonzaga’s shocking loss: ‘They guarded Drew (Timme) physically’

SPOKANE - Mark Few was not happy after No. 6 Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Lions came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and pushed the Zags around for 40 minutes, outrebounding them 38-29 and leaving town with a 68-67 win. LMU's victory snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak, the eighth longest streak in Division I men's college basketball history.
SPOKANE, WA
94.9 KYSS FM

Why is Missoula Called Zootown?

Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
MISSOULA, MT
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga barely survives Pacific, 81-78

The Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly avoided an upset by the Pacific Tigers, barely hanging on for an 81-78 victory on Thursday. Gonzaga led by as many as 16 points through the first three quarters of the game. However, midway through the third quarter, Pacific started to chip away. They continued to keep on chipping away, and exploded in the fourth quarter to make this more of a game, taking the lead at 74-73 with three minutes remaining.
SPOKANE, WA
Alt 95.7

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection

BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash of a commercial vehicle in the eastbound driving lane of I-90, at mile marker 309.1. Montana Highway Patrol's crash map indicates the crash involves a fatality, and was reported at 3:53 a.m. NBC Montana will update this story as...
BOZEMAN, MT

