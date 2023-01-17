Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Mason County (West Virginia) fair queen earns Miss Congeniality at state event
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Fair Queen Lexee Wray was named Miss Congeniality at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant. Wray competed against 82 other fair queens from across the state, presenting a promotional speech about the Mason Co. Fair, participating in an individual interview, and modeling her evening gown.
WVNews
Mason County Memories… Salt Production in the Bend
Over the years, stories get told and retold, changing just a little with each version. “Grandpa worked at the coal mine in Hartford” becomes “Grandpa worked in the mines in Hartford.”
WVNews
Mulberry Community Center grant
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow though the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active member...
WVNews
New police hires announced at Gallipolis City Commission meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — New hires for the police department were announced, and the date for this year’s Winterfest was confirmed, during the Gallipolis City Commission meeting earlier this week. The meeting was called to order by Commission President Tony Gallagher, who then led the Pledge of...
WVNews
Mason County County Animal Shelter presents Dog of the Week
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 1&1/2 year old Akita/German shepherd mix named Nash is the Mason County Animal Shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. Nash was surrendered by his original owner because he got too big for their home. He is 55 pounds,and housebroken. Nash has also been neutered and vaccinated.
WVNews
Comic book store opens in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shoppers on Main Street in Point Pleasant have a new shop to explore with the opening of Brown’s Corner last weekend. The shop specializes in comic books, cards and other pop-culture rarities. After years of buying comics and cards at conventions, Brown’s...
Comments / 0