ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL world speculates on Tom Brady’s future

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQGsZ_0kH1Ku4k00

While Wild Card Weekend included some highly competitive games that weren’t decided until the final seconds , it ended the same way that it started . With a blowout. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, finishing on the wrong end of a 31-14 final. The loss ended Tampa’s season. It also led to speculation about what the future may be for Tom Brady.

Brady was off throughout the game. While his 351 passing yards and two touchdowns look good, he completed just over half of his passes, going 35-for-66 on the night, didn’t throw his first touchdown until the final play of the third quarter, with the Bucs trailing 24-0 to that point. His second came in garbage time.

What didn’t come in garbage time was Brady’s interception. After the Cowboys jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Brady and the Buccaneers appeared set to respond with a score of their own. But a pick in the end zone ended that chance.

After the 2021 season, Brady briefly retired before deciding to return . He struggled through a tumultuous season on and especially off of the field.

So, what’s next? There were several theories floated on that.

Seeing Brady struggle so much, ESPN’s Ryan Clark wondered if Brady would even be pursued.

“Honestly, after watching tonight’s game who would want Tom Brady starting on their team next year?” Clark tweeted.

There were other opinions. Brenden Deeg from the Score theorized that a reunion with his longtime offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels may be in order.

“Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders next season,” Deeg said .

Jeff Howe of The Athletic was less specific but also felt that Brady will be back next year. “Tom Brady isn’t going out like this. He’s gotta play somewhere in 2023,” he said .

Andrew Siciliano of DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel had a more immediate idea, suggesteing that Brady should get a head start on his career as an analyst .

“Maybe Fox makes Brady a part of the broadcast next week in San Francisco? Just thinking out loud,” he said .

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was doing color commentary for the game, had kind words for Brady as Monday’s game concluded.

“If in fact this is it for Tom Brady, all I can say on behalf of all football fans is thank you and appreciate the memories. What a career,” Aikman said .

Despite Clark’s skepticism, Brady will certainly have an NFL job next season if he wants one. The question now is, would that make sense?

Naturally, Brady will not want to go out on a sour note. But returning for the 2023 season wouldn’t guarantee a storybook ending. That said, Brady has made a career of defying the odds.

The post NFL world speculates on Tom Brady’s future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Comeback

Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow

By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has to be happy with quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and he’s currently leading them on another playoff run. Brown commented about the signal-caller’s future in Cincy but his comments did offer up a message, even if Read more... The post Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers selfish comments

Now that his season is over, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make regarding his future, whether he’s going to return to the NFL next season or choose to retire. And while he has revealed that he’s not ready to make that decision yet, he has made it clear that he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers selfish comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to shocking Twins-Marlins trade

The Minnesota Twins made a shocking move on Friday, trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arráez to the Miami Marlins for right-hander Pablo Lopez. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to note the trade was likely to happen and ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed that the “deal is done.” Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez Read more... The post MLB world reacts to shocking Twins-Marlins trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance

After missing four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team would be sticking with Brett Maher going forward. Though, that didn’t stop the Cowboys from looking for some insurance options. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed as much when Read more... The post Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news

For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

The Comeback

55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy