NFL world speculates on Tom Brady’s future

While Wild Card Weekend included some highly competitive games that weren’t decided until the final seconds , it ended the same way that it started . With a blowout. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, finishing on the wrong end of a 31-14 final. The loss ended Tampa’s season. It also led to speculation about what the future may be for Tom Brady.

Brady was off throughout the game. While his 351 passing yards and two touchdowns look good, he completed just over half of his passes, going 35-for-66 on the night, didn’t throw his first touchdown until the final play of the third quarter, with the Bucs trailing 24-0 to that point. His second came in garbage time.

What didn’t come in garbage time was Brady’s interception. After the Cowboys jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Brady and the Buccaneers appeared set to respond with a score of their own. But a pick in the end zone ended that chance.

After the 2021 season, Brady briefly retired before deciding to return . He struggled through a tumultuous season on and especially off of the field.

So, what’s next? There were several theories floated on that.

Seeing Brady struggle so much, ESPN’s Ryan Clark wondered if Brady would even be pursued.

“Honestly, after watching tonight’s game who would want Tom Brady starting on their team next year?” Clark tweeted.

There were other opinions. Brenden Deeg from the Score theorized that a reunion with his longtime offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels may be in order.

“Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders next season,” Deeg said .

Jeff Howe of The Athletic was less specific but also felt that Brady will be back next year. “Tom Brady isn’t going out like this. He’s gotta play somewhere in 2023,” he said .

Andrew Siciliano of DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel had a more immediate idea, suggesteing that Brady should get a head start on his career as an analyst .

“Maybe Fox makes Brady a part of the broadcast next week in San Francisco? Just thinking out loud,” he said .

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was doing color commentary for the game, had kind words for Brady as Monday’s game concluded.

“If in fact this is it for Tom Brady, all I can say on behalf of all football fans is thank you and appreciate the memories. What a career,” Aikman said .

Despite Clark’s skepticism, Brady will certainly have an NFL job next season if he wants one. The question now is, would that make sense?

Naturally, Brady will not want to go out on a sour note. But returning for the 2023 season wouldn’t guarantee a storybook ending. That said, Brady has made a career of defying the odds.

The post NFL world speculates on Tom Brady’s future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .