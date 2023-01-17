Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
WSFA
Wetumpka church opens new chapel 4 years after tornado
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 201-year-old church is celebrating new beginnings four years after an EF2 tornado ripped through downtown Wetumpka. First Baptist Church received damage to the chapel in 2019 that was irreparable, forcing them to start from scratch. “In the wake of losing a new building and an...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
WSFA
Shelby County woman using power of social media to help reunite storm survivors with their missing memories
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week’s severe storms in Alabama sent debris and belongings as high as 15,000 feet in the air. Now an effort is underway to try and reunite people with their lost items, including sentimental pictures. A picture captured a JROTC at a parade years...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
alabamanews.net
Wetumpka Marks Four Years Since Devastating Tornado
As people across our area start the recovery process from last Thursday’s tornadoes, people in Wetumpka are marking four years since a tornado left part of their city in ruins. It was January 19, 2019, that a tornado hit, destroying much of an area just across the Coosa River...
alabamanews.net
Woman Killed in Wreck Involving Deer in Tallapoosa County
A woman has been killed after hitting a deer with her car in Tallapoosa County. Alabama State Troopers say 48-year-old Phebe Foy of Auburn was driving on Alabama Highway 120 just before 5:30PM Wednesday when she hit the deer. They say her car then left the roadway and hit a tree.
WSFA
Woman killed in crash involving deer near Reeltown
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn woman has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Tallapoosa County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Phebe Foy, 48, was killed when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. Troopers...
police1.com
Wounded Ala. man pulls trooper from car after deadly tornado pins him inside cruiser
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — An eerie feeling fell over a small town in Alabama just before a deadly tornado responsible for killing seven barreled into the city. Yet, through the storm’s violent onslaught, one resident’s story of perseverance and heroism managed to shine through the darkness. As...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
WSFA
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
wbrc.com
No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter
While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
WSFA
Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
thecutoffnews.com
GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
lowndessignal.com
Harley Hooper competes for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama
Harley Hooper, Lowndes County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023, will participate in the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Program on Friday and Saturday at Frazer Church in Montgomery. “It is an honor to represent Lowndes County in the Alabama Distinguished Young Women program,” Hooper said. “It means a lot...
Comments / 2