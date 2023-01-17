ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka church opens new chapel 4 years after tornado

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 201-year-old church is celebrating new beginnings four years after an EF2 tornado ripped through downtown Wetumpka. First Baptist Church received damage to the chapel in 2019 that was irreparable, forcing them to start from scratch. “In the wake of losing a new building and an...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims

A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
PRATTVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama tornado victims: How to help

At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Wetumpka Marks Four Years Since Devastating Tornado

As people across our area start the recovery process from last Thursday’s tornadoes, people in Wetumpka are marking four years since a tornado left part of their city in ruins. It was January 19, 2019, that a tornado hit, destroying much of an area just across the Coosa River...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Killed in Wreck Involving Deer in Tallapoosa County

A woman has been killed after hitting a deer with her car in Tallapoosa County. Alabama State Troopers say 48-year-old Phebe Foy of Auburn was driving on Alabama Highway 120 just before 5:30PM Wednesday when she hit the deer. They say her car then left the roadway and hit a tree.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman killed in crash involving deer near Reeltown

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn woman has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Tallapoosa County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Phebe Foy, 48, was killed when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. Troopers...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter

While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
WETUMPKA, AL
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
thecutoffnews.com

GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s

The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
SELMA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Harley Hooper competes for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama

Harley Hooper, Lowndes County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023, will participate in the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Program on Friday and Saturday at Frazer Church in Montgomery. “It is an honor to represent Lowndes County in the Alabama Distinguished Young Women program,” Hooper said. “It means a lot...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

