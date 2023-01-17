JOPLIN, Mo. - Firefighters in Joplin battle a burning vacant house...right next to a house that burned on Monday. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police, and METS Ambulance responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1800 block of South Pearl at about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The residence, 1818 South Pearl, is next door to a vacant home that caught fire on Monday. No one was inside the home. Joplin fire had the fire under control at 2:30 p.m. The Joplin Fire Marshall was investigating the property. Click here to read more about this story.

