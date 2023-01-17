Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Two car crash near Old Rt. 66 results with one injured and one death
ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A two-car crash caused one driver to receive moderate injuries and one driver dead near Old Route 66. According to a press release, on January 18, around 4:30 p.m., St. Robert Police, St. Robert Fire Department, and Pulaski County Ambulance responded to the crash. The crash occurred when a 2003 Cadillac […]
KYTV
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Springfield. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas, died in the crash. Police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven...
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn
ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns near Avilla
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer overturned near jurisdictional lines of CR80 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Avilla Fire Dept and Carthage Fire Dept were all notified. We arrived on scene as...
Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant
MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
koamnewsnow.com
Fire Department responds to vacant home fires
JOPLIN, Mo. - A string of recent vacant home fires have caught Joplin firefighters by surprise and the Joplin fire department is responding to more vacant structure fires than they have in the past. " Within the city of Joplin, we have a lot of structure fires. a lot of...
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
WIBW
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: JFD puts out a house fire next to an earlier house fire, and Joplin residents sink their teeth into a new cooking school
JOPLIN, Mo. - Firefighters in Joplin battle a burning vacant house...right next to a house that burned on Monday. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police, and METS Ambulance responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1800 block of South Pearl at about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The residence, 1818 South Pearl, is next door to a vacant home that caught fire on Monday. No one was inside the home. Joplin fire had the fire under control at 2:30 p.m. The Joplin Fire Marshall was investigating the property. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
