California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans has arrived at an estimate owed to the State’s Black residents: $569 billion. The nine-person committee, led by State Attorney General Rob Bonta’s ’93 LAW ’98 Department of Justice, and created just one month before the Yale and Slavery Working Group in the fall of 2020, found that state discrimination practices in the mid-20th century have resulted in a debt of $223,000 to each Black Californian whose ancestors were in the United States in the 19th century.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO