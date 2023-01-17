Hawaii women’s basketball shoots past CSUN

McKenna Haire’s career-high 18 points lifted the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 76-60 victory over CSUN on Monday.

Haire’s points came from a total of six 3-pointers that helped the Rainbow Wahine improve to 7-9 overall and and 4-2 in Big West Conference play, while CSUN dropped to 4-13 overall, including 3-4 in conference games.

Lily Wahinekapu added 16 points for UH, while Daejah Phillips added 14.

Tess Amundsen had a team-high 17 points for the Matadors.

Hawaii returns home for a 7 p.m. game against UC Irvine. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at SimplFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.