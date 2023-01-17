Read full article on original website
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55
PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
William E. Wilcox Sr.
William Edward Wilcox Sr., 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox. William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served...
Meigs County authorities seek man wanted for armed robbery
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities in Meigs County are trying to locate a man wanted for armed robbery, Sheriff Scott Fitch said. The department is attempting to locate Michael Atkinson, 41, Coolville, who was charged from a robbery earlier this month in Tuppers Plains. The sheriff’s office is searching all...
Edith “Rose” Mills
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
