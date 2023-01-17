It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO