ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Everett Allen
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy