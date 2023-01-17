It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police need your help finding suspect accused of crashing stolen car
San Antonio police are looking to find a man responsible for the theft of a vehicle. According to officials, on Dec. 15, 2022, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near 410 & Vance Jackson, then walked into a store to make a phone call before running off. The suspect may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus 'Jesse' Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
news4sanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday. Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired. One boy was shot in the hand while the...
KSAT 12
Man, woman crossing two different roads both hit, killed in early-morning crashes
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were crossing busy streets in two different parts of town early Wednesday morning were both hit by cars and killed. The first crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78 in Universal City, only a a few hundred yards from the gate to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday morning during a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that at 7 a.m., witnesses saw the man staggering across the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10. The...
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jon Abraham Ortega died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10, days after his 25th birthday.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County. Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped. After a chase...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
Comments / 1