dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And Protests
A video capturing a Black man being shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officers Sunday evening sparked a series of angry protests into the night, prompting the authorities to issue a city-wide curfew.
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
WISN
Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
WISN
Suspect arrested for shooting at Milwaukee house with mother, three kids inside
MILWAUKEE — Today a Milwaukee man, 46, was arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied house on Monday. Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee Co Attorney's Office in the upcoming days. WISN 12 News obtained video of an unknown man shooting into a Milwaukee home...
WISN
Man fired shots at vehicles in Hartland business parking lot, then barricaded himself in apartment
SUSSEX, Wis. — The large police presence near an elementary school in Sussex Thursday afternoon was because of a tactical situation in the area. Judah, a fourth grader, told WISN 12 News that he was inside Woodside Elementary School when a lockdown was initiated. "I feel like it's just...
WISN
Jensen computer 'hidden' web searches revealed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen retrial say he tried to hide incriminating web searches from just days before his wife’s death. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. An autopsy determined she died as a result of antifreeze poisoning. Jensen...
WISN
Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing
MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
WISN
Shooting of officers highlights Racine PD staffing problem
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication, not only for the citizens...
WISN
Milwaukee police respond to 3 armed robberies in 8 minutes on city's east side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a series of armed robberies that all happened on the city's east side from Thursday night into Friday morning. Police call logs show four armed robbery reports from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The first three were reported within a span of eight minutes.
WISN
Two police officers shot during standoff in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
WISN
'He stayed calm. He took the shot': Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
RACINE, Wis. — Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officersshot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WISN
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother makes court appearance
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in a Milwaukee courtroom Thursday charged as an adult with intentional homicide. WISN 12 News is not identifying the boy because of the judge's order for if the case moves to...
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
WISN
Police suspected Mark Jensen of killing his wife almost from start
KENOSHA, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie police arrived at the Jensen home Dec. 3, 1998, to find Julie Jensen, 40, dead in bed. A detective investigating the death testified he suspected her husband Mark from the beginning. Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife with...
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
Kenosha police pursuit, standoff ends with arrest of 40-year-old man
A 40-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Monday after a brief police pursuit and standoff. Officers attempted to pull over a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges around 4:30 p.m.
