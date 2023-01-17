ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

WISN

Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Jensen computer 'hidden' web searches revealed

KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen retrial say he tried to hide incriminating web searches from just days before his wife’s death. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. An autopsy determined she died as a result of antifreeze poisoning. Jensen...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing

MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shooting of officers highlights Racine PD staffing problem

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication, not only for the citizens...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Two police officers shot during standoff in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

10-year-old boy accused of killing mother makes court appearance

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in a Milwaukee courtroom Thursday charged as an adult with intentional homicide. WISN 12 News is not identifying the boy because of the judge's order for if the case moves to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
RACINE, WI

