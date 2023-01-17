ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers wide receiver stretchered off field after suffering hit to neck

By Conrad Hoyt
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers w ide receiver Russell Gage had to be stretchered off the field in his team's Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a scary hit to his neck.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Gage suffered a concussion and is being evaluated at a nearby hospital for possible neck injuries.

It was a passing play in which Gage ran his route, stumbled onto his knees, and turned to receive the pass, only for it to slide through his fingers. As the ball scattered to the floor, Gage was blindsided by a hit from Cowboys defender Donovan Wilson to the back of his neck. Gage could be seen trying to get up to his feet several times, to no avail.

Players and staff from both teams stood on the field monitoring Gage's situation as he was treated and then stretchered off. There has been no update on his health status.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is helped after an injury against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)


On the broadcast, the announcer said Gage hurt his back the previous week.

The visuals brought back recent memories of Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field just two weeks ago in the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition, and it was feared that he would never be able to breathe on his own again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.

Hamlin has significantly improved, being discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday and visiting his team before its playoff victory against the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14 Monday night.

