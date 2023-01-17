ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph's Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night's strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert K. “Lefty” Mason

Robert K. "Lefty" Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55

PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn't find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted "An Evening with Bob Newell" Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 12:. * Aerial Noelle Henderson, no address given, was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from the Arkansas Board of Parole on a probation violation. She was held without bond. *...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Cabell County Schools launches ‘Care Line’

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As opposed to homework assignments, sometimes the issues students and staff deal with don't come with a clear answer. A lot of times, simply talking to someone about what you're going through can help navigate the situation. In efforts to keep mental health...
WSAZ

Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and community parents held up posters outside before the Jackson County school board meeting Thursday. Some of those students and parents spoke at the meeting sharing personal stories and concerns about student safety after an alleged abuse incident in Oct. lead to four students charged.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Clinton M. Myers

Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV, May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and had attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gale A. Whitehair

Gale A. Whitehair, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark. He was born in Pennsboro, WV, on March 24, 1936, a son of the late George D. and Nina (Jewell) Whitehair. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Whitehair, Wayman Michael Whitehair,...
PARKERSBURG, WV

