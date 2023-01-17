Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55
PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission hears update on lawsuits with opioid distributors
PARKERSBURG –There is one more defendant in the state’s opioid abuse lawsuits and the Wood County Commission received an update from the attorneys working on lawsuits the county is a part of with other cities and counties around the state. Attorneys Eric Holmes and Kevin Harris, of Harris...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted “An Evening with Bob Newell” Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 12:. * Aerial Noelle Henderson, no address given, was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from the Arkansas Board of Parole on a probation violation. She was held without bond. *...
WSAZ
Cabell County Schools launches ‘Care Line’
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As opposed to homework assignments, sometimes the issues students and staff deal with don’t come with a clear answer. A lot of times, simply talking to someone about what you’re going through can help navigate the situation. In efforts to keep mental health...
WSAZ
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and community parents held up posters outside before the Jackson County school board meeting Thursday. Some of those students and parents spoke at the meeting sharing personal stories and concerns about student safety after an alleged abuse incident in Oct. lead to four students charged.
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hire Calling: Wood County Commission OKs matching new deputies’ pay to previous experience
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard got approval from the Wood County Commission to match a police officer’s experience to what the department would pay someone with that amount of time in if they want to move over to the sheriff’s department. Woodyard told the commission...
West Virginia man accused of holding 15-year-old girl against her will arrested in Ohio
CHARLESON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for soliciting a minor in Lincoln County, West Virginia was arrested in Ohio on Wednesday. According to the US Marshals Service, Dustin Daugherty was taken into custody in Fresno, Ohio by US Marshals. He was wanted in Lincoln County for soliciting a minor, child concealment, obstructing an officer, making false […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Clinton M. Myers
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV, May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and had attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gale A. Whitehair
Gale A. Whitehair, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark. He was born in Pennsboro, WV, on March 24, 1936, a son of the late George D. and Nina (Jewell) Whitehair. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Whitehair, Wayman Michael Whitehair,...
Comments / 0