If you want an idea of what might have motivated a person to try to get elected into a position of power and influence, take a look at the bills he or she introduces. For example, Del. Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, has introduced House Bill 2009: Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws; HB 2386: Ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia; and HB 2622: Relating to no child in the State of West Virginia should be admitted into the general classroom of a public school in WV unless they can speak basic English and meet the same expectations of non-special education students who are native English speakers.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO