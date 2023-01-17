Read full article on original website
Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth
In today’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, bills to increase the number of teaching assistants and to expand Medicaid dental coverage also moved through the statehouse. Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill
CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House passes DNR carbon capture bills
CHARLESTON — Two bills that could pave the way to a future hydrogen hub project in West Virginia passed the House of Delegates Thursday, but not before some Republican delegates questioned the bill’s connection to the Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy projects. The House passed Senate Bill...
wvpublic.org
Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities
West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Culture War: Attacks on education harm West Virginia
If you want an idea of what might have motivated a person to try to get elected into a position of power and influence, take a look at the bills he or she introduces. For example, Del. Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, has introduced House Bill 2009: Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws; HB 2386: Ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia; and HB 2622: Relating to no child in the State of West Virginia should be admitted into the general classroom of a public school in WV unless they can speak basic English and meet the same expectations of non-special education students who are native English speakers.
WDTV
Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group. Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program. He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be...
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall as Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a distinguished career in public service, previously serving as...
WDTV
Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
Marshall University, West Virginia University presidents against campus carry legislation
HUNTINGTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — The presidents of Marshall University and West Virginia University have released a joint letter stating they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.” The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, […]
Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marshall to lead West Virginia Corrections and Rehabilitation division
PARKERSBURG — A longtime Wood County resident and retired state trooper will lead the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William K. “Billy” Marshall III was announced by Gov. Jim Justice Thursday as the new commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the agency under the Department of Homeland Security that is responsible for the state’s correctional facilities for adults and juveniles.
How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?
(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population. While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State. But, is it enough to draw […]
New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
WOWK
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission hears update on lawsuits with opioid distributors
PARKERSBURG –There is one more defendant in the state’s opioid abuse lawsuits and the Wood County Commission received an update from the attorneys working on lawsuits the county is a part of with other cities and counties around the state. Attorneys Eric Holmes and Kevin Harris, of Harris...
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Halfway There: West Virginia House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut personal income tax rates in half over the next three years has sailed through the West Virginia House of Delegates while Democratic members attempted to amend the bill Wednesday. House Bill 2526 relating to reducing the personal income tax passed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
House Health Committee works on DHHR split bill
CHARLESTON — Members of the House Health and Human Resources Committee dived into their version of a bill that would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three new departments. The House Health Committee recommended for passage an amended version of House Bill 2006, reorganizing...
