Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House passes DNR carbon capture bills
CHARLESTON — Two bills that could pave the way to a future hydrogen hub project in West Virginia passed the House of Delegates Thursday, but not before some Republican delegates questioned the bill’s connection to the Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy projects. The House passed Senate Bill...
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?
(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population. While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State. But, is it enough to draw […]
Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
wvpublic.org
Harpers Ferry Enters Agreement With FirstEnergy To Support Statewide Solar Farm Construction
Harpers Ferry has entered an agreement with electric utilities Mon Power and Potomac Edison to help support the construction of solar panel sites statewide. The town agreed to purchase a subscription of Solar Renewable Energy Credits equal to its streetlight and town hall energy usage, meant to support five sites owned by parent company FirstEnergy.
WDTV
Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group. Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program. He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission hears update on lawsuits with opioid distributors
PARKERSBURG –There is one more defendant in the state’s opioid abuse lawsuits and the Wood County Commission received an update from the attorneys working on lawsuits the county is a part of with other cities and counties around the state. Attorneys Eric Holmes and Kevin Harris, of Harris...
WSAZ
Gov. Justice appoints new Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Halfway There: West Virginia House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut personal income tax rates in half over the next three years has sailed through the West Virginia House of Delegates while Democratic members attempted to amend the bill Wednesday. House Bill 2526 relating to reducing the personal income tax passed...
woay.com
WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
wvpublic.org
Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities
West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
West Virginia likely to complete Dry January
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked second in the list of states most likely to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo. The study says they used data that showed the amount of alcohol consumption, percentage of binge drinking and cost of binge drinking in every state. The only state above […]
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
Here’s why people are moving to West Virginia, according to moving company data
West Virginia was the 13th most popular moving destination for one moving company in 2022.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try
If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill
CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
Gov. Justice’s income tax cut reaches Senate where it’s ‘dead on arrival’
In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, a look at the divide between Republicans about how to cut taxes and how an office to help former coal towns could become a public relations arm for the industry. Gov. Justice’s income tax cut reaches Senate where it’s ‘dead on arrival’ appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wvpublic.org
Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delegates Pass Income Tax Reduction And A Policy Expert Talks Budget
On this episode of The Legislature Today, Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19. Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice joins our host Bob Brunner to discuss what that means for the legislative session and the state. Also, in this show, the House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed its version...
