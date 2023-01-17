ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia House passes DNR carbon capture bills

CHARLESTON — Two bills that could pave the way to a future hydrogen hub project in West Virginia passed the House of Delegates Thursday, but not before some Republican delegates questioned the bill’s connection to the Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy projects. The House passed Senate Bill...
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
WTRF- 7News

How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?

(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population.  While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State.  But, is it enough to draw […]
Lootpress

Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Halfway There: West Virginia House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut personal income tax rates in half over the next three years has sailed through the West Virginia House of Delegates while Democratic members attempted to amend the bill Wednesday. House Bill 2526 relating to reducing the personal income tax passed...
woay.com

WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
wvpublic.org

Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities

West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia likely to complete Dry January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked second in the list of states most likely to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo. The study says they used data that showed the amount of alcohol consumption, percentage of binge drinking and cost of binge drinking in every state. The only state above […]
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try

If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill

CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
