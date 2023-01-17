ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians.

Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the state. It was something they loved to do, a hobby turned into a passion for the two. “He had the ability to see beyond the surface and I’m sure he saw how excited the musicians got to sign the guitar and how happy it made me.”

New Mexico Music Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico musicians at annual award show

Art passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020, but it hasn’t stopped Pamela from buying more guitars and adding signatures to his memory. With the musicians taking her under their wings, she says the guitars have been a big part of her healing process. “It was just the signing of a mini guitar but through all of this I have gained so many friends.”

As word spread, she started getting invited to more and more gigs with musicians hoping to become a part of the collection, like guitarist Peter Vigil. His group, Peter Vigil and the All-Star Band, signed one of the guitars at the New Mexico State Fair in 2018. “She asked me to sign them and I said, of course, I’d be honored to sign them, of course, every New Mexico musician is honored to sign her guitars,” Vigil said.

New Mexico Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico Musicians at upcoming award show

An autograph now turned into a lifelong friendship. “I talk with Pamela on a daily basis, we talk, it doesn’t have to be about the guitars, it doesn’t have to be about music. It’s just In general,” said Vigil.

With more signatures on the way, Pamela hopes to fill her Albuquerque home with the heart and soul of the people behind New Mexico music. “There wasn’t even a plan to have more than one but as long as I keep getting invited and they keep filling up, I’ll keep getting them,” she said.

