Marietta, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Backdoor Comedy Club to feature ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist

PARKERSBURG — A finalist on “America’s Got Talent” will appear at the Backdoor Comedy Club at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Nick Pike will perform 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in a variety show that will be opened by Derrick Knopsnyder and his stand-up comedy act. Pike was a finalist on season five of “America’s Got Talent.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

Keystone’s Mac Shack opens Athens location

With a line down Court Street, students cheered as the doors opened to the new late night dining spot in Athens. Athens is now home to a Keystone’s Mac Shack location, which held its grand opening Monday, at 14 S. Court St. The Athens location is an expansion of...
ATHENS, OH
WTRF

Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
duqsm.com

DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station

Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert K. “Lefty” Mason

Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club

MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donna J. Irvine

Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday.
WATERTOWN, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles E. Heater

Charles E. Heater, 82, of Belpre, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Belpre, OH. He was born Oct. 2, 1940, at Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Irene Buchannan Heater. Chuck was a 1960 graduate of PHS and worked with...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Edith “Rose” Mills

Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.
BROHARD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto

Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
EVANS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton

Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Laura Gant

Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55

PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ilene M. Viers

Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
WASHINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted “An Evening with Bob Newell” Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Velma Lowe

Velma Lowe, 96, of Marietta passed away at 3:58 a.m., Wednesday, at Harmar Place. Funeral services, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Her complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Marietta Times.
MARIETTA, OH

