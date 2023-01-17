Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall
VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Backdoor Comedy Club to feature ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist
PARKERSBURG — A finalist on “America’s Got Talent” will appear at the Backdoor Comedy Club at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Nick Pike will perform 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in a variety show that will be opened by Derrick Knopsnyder and his stand-up comedy act. Pike was a finalist on season five of “America’s Got Talent.”
thepostathens.com
Keystone’s Mac Shack opens Athens location
With a line down Court Street, students cheered as the doors opened to the new late night dining spot in Athens. Athens is now home to a Keystone’s Mac Shack location, which held its grand opening Monday, at 14 S. Court St. The Athens location is an expansion of...
WTRF
Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
duqsm.com
DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station
Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club
MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donna J. Irvine
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles E. Heater
Charles E. Heater, 82, of Belpre, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Belpre, OH. He was born Oct. 2, 1940, at Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Irene Buchannan Heater. Chuck was a 1960 graduate of PHS and worked with...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Edith “Rose” Mills
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55
PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted “An Evening with Bob Newell” Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Velma Lowe
Velma Lowe, 96, of Marietta passed away at 3:58 a.m., Wednesday, at Harmar Place. Funeral services, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Her complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Marietta Times.
