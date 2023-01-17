Read full article on original website
Additional Lane Closures Announced Due To 5 Freeway Landslide
Additional lane closures are set to take place on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Santa Clarita overnight Friday due to a landslide. On Thursday night, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the northbound 5 Freeway four miles south of Templin Highway and six miles north of the City of Santa Clarita will be ...
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms
The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean. The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device.
1 Wounded in Santa Clarita Bar Shooting
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person was shot at a Santa Clarita bar overnight. The shooting took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday,… Read more "1 Wounded in Santa Clarita Bar Shooting"
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
Regal Theatres are Closing in California. Here are the LA and OC Locations
Regal Cinemas is reportedly set to close 39 theaters across the country, and several of those locations are in California. Four Regal move theater locations were set to shutter in LA, Orange and Riverside counties. The news comes months after Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September. Cineworld is the theater...
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
Man charged with murder in death of woman at South L.A. street takeover
An Orange County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young, 28, was also charged with one count of hit-and-run resulting in the death of 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to the Los Angeles County […]
