ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
railfan.com

LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens

Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms

The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean.  The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the  United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood

The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy