Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
WVNews
3-point, free throw shooting key as West Virginia Wesleyan men topple Frostburg State, 81-71
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s basketball team picked up a much-needed conference win against Frostburg State 81-71 on Wednesday night. WVWC shot 9-21 (48%) from three to help lead them to victory. Wesleyan was led by Darius Green with 29 points on 9-15 shooting from...
WVNews
Suzanne Knotts
KINGWOOD — Suzanne “Susie” (Stiles) Knotts, 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Stonerise Kingwood under the care of WV Caring Hospice. She was born in Elkins on Feb. 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Dinsmore Lafayette and Josephine Eleanor (Close) Stiles.
WVNews
Buckhannon's former The Donut Shop to reopen as The Donut Spot
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Out with the old, in with the new. The Donut Shop, an area staple for decades, closed at the end of 2022, much to the chagrin of area residents and leaders.
WVNews
Timothy Clyde Shipp
Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
WVNews
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Interim president Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students…
Comments / 0