Pendleton County, WV

WVNews

Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Suzanne Knotts

KINGWOOD — Suzanne “Susie” (Stiles) Knotts, 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Stonerise Kingwood under the care of WV Caring Hospice. She was born in Elkins on Feb. 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Dinsmore Lafayette and Josephine Eleanor (Close) Stiles.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Timothy Clyde Shipp

Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
THORNTON, WV
WVNews

PSC Cat Statue.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Interim president Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students…
KEYSER, WV

