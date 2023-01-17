Effective: 2023-01-21 03:56:00 Expires: 2023-01-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The latest numerical guidance indicates a high likelihood for the High Rip Risk along east facing reefs to continue through at least late Monday night. This will probably need to be extended even further if current model trends hold.

