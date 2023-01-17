Black Hills Beats Heritage With Strong Second Half

Black Hills' Simon Nysted drives into the lane during the second half of the Wolves' 67-60 loss to Adna on Nov. 29.

At Black Hills (Tumwater)

WOLVES 66, T-WOLVES 53

Heritage 12 16 15 10 — 53

Black Hills 11 17 19 19 — 66

Heritage: Onick 20, Gill 10, Brown 9, Zacarius 6, Cunningham 4, Houston 2, Osburn 2

Black Hills: Nysted 27, Rongen 17, Pilon 5, Stallings 4, Shepler 4, Ellison 4, Beck 3, Johnson 2

The Black Hills boys basketball team found itself tied at halftime of its non-league matchup against 3A Heritage at home Monday, but came out the stronger side in the second half to roll to a 66-53 win.

By the end of the third quarter, the Wolves had opened up a slim, four–point lead, which became double-digit in the fourth.

Simon Nysted led the way with 27 points, including all 11 of Black Hills’ points in the first quarter. He drilled at least one 3-pointer in each quarter, finishing with six on the afternoon.

Keagan Rongen added 17 points, and Harrison Pilon scored five.

Black Hills is only set for one league matchup this week, heading to Shelton on Thursday.