ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Black Hills Beats Heritage With Strong Second Half

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmWJ5_0kH1FWY900
Black Hills' Simon Nysted drives into the lane during the second half of the Wolves' 67-60 loss to Adna on Nov. 29.

At Black Hills (Tumwater)

WOLVES 66, T-WOLVES 53

Heritage 12 16 15 10 — 53

Black Hills 11 17 19 19 — 66

Heritage: Onick 20, Gill 10, Brown 9, Zacarius 6, Cunningham 4, Houston 2, Osburn 2

Black Hills: Nysted 27, Rongen 17, Pilon 5, Stallings 4, Shepler 4, Ellison 4, Beck 3, Johnson 2

The Black Hills boys basketball team found itself tied at halftime of its non-league matchup against 3A Heritage at home Monday, but came out the stronger side in the second half to roll to a 66-53 win.

By the end of the third quarter, the Wolves had opened up a slim, four–point lead, which became double-digit in the fourth.

Simon Nysted led the way with 27 points, including all 11 of Black Hills’ points in the first quarter. He drilled at least one 3-pointer in each quarter, finishing with six on the afternoon.

Keagan Rongen added 17 points, and Harrison Pilon scored five.

Black Hills is only set for one league matchup this week, heading to Shelton on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Riverhawks Falter in Second Half in Loss to Ducks

Toutle Lake: Lundquist 7, Fraidenburg 6, Cox 14, Swanson 19, Younker 3, Kimball 12, Nicholson 5. Toledo: Winters 7, Stanley 14, Olmstead 15, Fallon 4, Gould 3, Gale 9. Despite building up a five-point lead at the half, the Toledo boys basketball team turned it over one too many times against a hot Toutle Lake squad in a 66-52 loss Wednesday night at home in Central 2B League play.
TOLEDO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Fall in Tightly-Contested Dual With Wolves

Coming down to the final match of the night, the Centralia wrestling team fell in a league dual with Black Hills Tuesday night, 40-36. The Tigers came out on the losing end as a team, but not without some highlights. Antonio Garcia picked up a technical fall win over Jesse Gerdts, 18-1, in the 126-pound weight class, and Antonio Campos continued his undefeated start to the year, bumping up to the 132-pound weight class to match up with Black Hills’ best wrestler, Kristian Brandt.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

White Honored, Bearcats Hold on to Beat Highclimbers

Shelton: Menefee 15, Cordova 12, Goos 6, Perez 6, Gibson 6, Henry 2. W.F. West: Dalan 24, Hoff 8, Eiswald 7, Brumfield 4, Jones 3, Lutman 1. On the night Chris White was honored for picking up his 100th career win as a head coach, the W.F. West boys basketball team made sure he didn’t stay on that mark very long, beating Shelton 50-47 in a 2A EvCo showdown in Chehalis on Tuesday.
CHEHALIS, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tumwater Turns it On to Beat Rochester

Rochester: Brewer 17, Beebe 11, Waltermeyer 9, Larson 8, Sumrok 3, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Gjurasic 2. Tumwater: Stull 9, Andree-Cordell5, Hoover 4, Haury 3, Winter 3, Demers 1. The first half was far from pretty for the Tumwater girls basketball team, but the Thunderbirds found their stride in the second half to come away with a 54-25 win over Rochester on Wednesday.
TUMWATER, WA
realdawghuskies.com

REPORT: Washington Favorite for Landing Former 4-Star Florida QB Rashada

The Washington Huskies may get their 2023 quarterback after all. According to a report from ESPN former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada is favoring the Washington Huskies. A day after 5-star quarterback Sam Huard put his name into the transfer portal, Florida commit, Jaden Rashada reportedly requested to be released...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky

A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
SEATTLE, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by the U.S. Congressional Delegation From Washington State

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced plans to open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington. The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams, as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. With public support from U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) — an early proponent of the CHIPS and Science Act — and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Washington’s 1st congressional district, today’s announcement is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005073/en/ Multi-floor facility located in Bothell, Washington, will support IonQ’s development of quantum computing systems (Photo: IonQ)
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog

Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
337
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy