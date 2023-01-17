ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

‘People need to understand this is our history’: Martin Luther King Jr.’s goddaughter joins Dane County’s MLK Day event

By Arman Rahman
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds at the Overture Center looked back on the man who paved the way for the civil rights movement 55 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as they continue the work for equality that still lies ahead.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir led a rendition of “Walk with Me” while audience members took their seats Monday evening.

As they prepared to walk through the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, none in attendance saw those steps up close more than the night’s keynote speaker.

“I’m going to talk about Uncle Martin,” said Donzaleigh Abernathy, Dr. King’s goddaughter.

Donzaleigh’s father was none other than the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a close friend and mentor of Dr. King. “When I was a little girl, he [Dr. King] was just a given, I took him for granted,” Abernathy said, “but it didn’t really register until he left us and, in the decades past, and all of a sudden, he became huge.”

“People need to understand this is our history,” she said. “Not only is it the history of Black people in America, it’s the history of white people in America, it is American history.”

During the event, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and a representative for Dane County Executive Joe Parisi presented a “City-County Humanitarian Award honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” to Dr. Charles Taylor, an award-winning documentarian and author of the official Juneteenth book used in the movement to make it a national holiday.

The same award was also presented to the late Wayne Strong, a former Madison Police Officer and instructor at UW-Madison’s Center for Law, Society & Justice.

“This holiday more than any other challenges us to recall the impact that one man, one human being whom I call the most prolific and profound and yet fearless dreamer that this world has ever seen,” said Telisa Yancey, President of American Family Insurance and MC.

That impact was also celebrated through songs from the Choir, which Jeffrey Brown was experiencing off-stage for the first time.

“I actually sung with the Martin Luther King Freedom choir (for) a couple years and stuff, so it’s my first-year kind of seeing it from a different angle,” Brown said.

But even while commemorating the life and death of the civil rights leader 55 years ago, many could not forget the current work that still needs to be done.

“We need to be more mindful of the things that Dr. King fought for us and to get, you know, more positive things happening in 2023,” Brown said.

“We continue to be presented with challenges throughout our nation that our attempting to erode the progress that Dr. King and so many others fought for,” Yancey said.

According to Abernathy, that’s why it’s vital all generations remember her uncle’s message of nonviolence and equal rights for all creeds, colors, and religions.

“The most important thing that Uncle Martin would say today is try to figure out how to reach across that aisle to those who are different,” Abernathy said.

In order to do what needs to be done to further the movement.

“It gives them hope that this will be a better country and the turmoil that, this political turmoil that has arisen it will be drowned out,” Abernathy said.

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s absurdist realism’: HIR at Bartell Theatre shows family going through gender transition, difficult changes

MADISON, Wis. — After being delayed by the pandemic for two years, a new play coming to Madison’s Bartell Theatre Friday focuses on gender fluidity and a family going through changes. “It’s absurdist realism,” said Julia Houck, director of “HIR.” It runs from Jan. 20th-Feb. 4th. Proof of vaccination is required to get in. “The moments when you really learn...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Betty White Challenge raises money for Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society on Tuesday celebrated what would have been actress Betty White’s 101st birthday by taking part in an animal welfare fundraising challenge. Last year, thousands of White’s fans continued her legacy of animal welfare by donating more than $12 million to shelters, rescues and charities in her honor. This year, the humane society...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

Madison is “perfect” for LGBTQ folks, if you’re cis, white, and well-off

We need to stop falling for gimmicks like the Human Rights Campaign’s bogus “Municipal Equality Index.”. Another year, another misleading Madison headline. This most recent entry comes courtesy of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and their annual Municipal Equality Index. Local news headlines in December took the 100/100 rating and immediately crowed that our city earned a “perfect” score.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison to lead over 100 communities in National Women’s March for abortion rights

Madison abortion rights activists will lead demonstrators in over 100 communities nationwide during the flagship 2023 National Women’s March event this Sunday at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Feminist activist group Women’s March is one of two groups leading Sunday’s “Bigger than Roe” march for abortion rights. The organization rose...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Regents pick Green Bay official as Whitewater chancellor

University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The Board of Regents announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at UW-Whitewater on March 1. He will make $265,000 as chancellor. UW-Whitewater has seen a string of leaders come and go since 2018, when Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment allegations.
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Madison Magazine’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

MADISON, Wis. – It’s Madison foodies’ favorite time of year. Winter Restaurant Week is back Sunday, January 22 – Friday, January 27. This semi-annual event is the perfect opportunity to sample some of Madison’s local offerings.  Starting at $30, participating restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu with three courses. Some restaurants will offer a lunch menu for $20. Check out Madison Magazine’s guide to Restaurant...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rep. Bryan Steil appointed chair of Committee on House Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Bryan Steil, who serves Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district, was appointed Tuesday to chair the Committee on House Administration. The Republican from Janesville was a minority member of the committee in the previous Congress and served on the Elections subcommittee. “I am honored to serve as chairman of the Committee on House Administration,” Steil said. “My top...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison, WI
