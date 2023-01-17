Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
traverseticker.com
Le Macaron, Lululemon, Aiko Street Food Coming To Front Street
Numerous retail and restaurant changes are coming to the downtown Traverse City area, including Le Macaron French Pastries, Lululemon, and Aiko Street Food on Front Street. The Ticker has the latest on these and other business moves. Downtown TC Area. After opening their first Le Macaron French Pastries franchise in...
Blue Heron Café in Cadillac Changes Business Focus to Work Around Staff Shortages
Brian Williams has owned the Blue Heron Café with his wife, Julie, since 1996. For the first time ever the restaurant is taking a break. The restaurant is closing for a winter break Jan. 28th through Mid-march. “I’ve never done anything like that. I think mentally to rethink how...
Traverse City Film Festival Violates Contract, Commissioners Raise Concerns
A Traverse City commissioner is raising concerns with the Traverse City Film Festival after they violated their contract with the city. Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss their concerns and talk about what they’d like to see moving forward. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe brought the issue for the board to discuss.
Mystery Surrounds 1977 Plane Crash near Traverse City, Michigan
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
Grand Traverse County Recognized as One of Michigan’s Best Healthy Worksites
Grand Traverse County is excited to be a highly-ranked county for health and wellness. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recognized the county as one of the best Michigan healthy worksites. They credit the award to a written health and wellness program approved in 2018. The program is...
Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City
It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
Hot Dog, the Wienermobile is Coming to Traverse City!
Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila are riding into town on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!. The copilots of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels are expected to be in the Traverse City with the famous mobile from Jan. 16- Jan. 22. The Wienermobile travels the United States and stops in...
WNEM
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
Biking Community ‘Bummed’ About McLain Closing in Cadillac
As McLain Cycle & Fitness prepares to close, fans of the popular bike shop showed up Tuesday to visit the store or help out. Dustin Webb, former organizer of the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race, said he came in Tuesday to help pack up. “I don’t know if I...
Traverse City waterfront hotel offers Snow Days Pass for outdoor heated pool, cozy cabanas
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -Embracing winter in Michigan doesn’t always mean you have to make peace with being cold. Sometimes, winter fun comes in the shape of outdoor pools heated to a toasty 94 degrees, cozy poolside cabanas and a tempting little menu. Delamar, a downtown Traverse City hotel situated...
WNEM
Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
Biking Enthusiasts Stunned by Surprise Announcement of Cadillac Bike Shop Shutting Down
A surprise announcement is shaking the bicycling community as word spreads that Cadillac’s only bike shop is closing. McLain Cycle and Fitness has been part of the Cadillac community for decades, and the bicycling community is saying it makes no sense for them to close. Especially since the city is expanding the white pine trails to connect all the way to Grand Rapids.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
Inside The Kitchen at Roasted in Cadillac
“It’s almost a defining moment for the downtown that we finally have someplace like this,” said Eric Sodermon, a frequent customer at Roasted in Cadillac. He has stopped by pretty much every day since they opened in May. “Well, if you’re a connoisseur of avocado toast, it’s one...
Man, 23, dies after Jeep crashes, catches fire on Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A 23-year-old man died in a crash on Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County. UpNorthLive reports the crash occurred when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Center Road near Ru Devin, lost control, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Eater
Mario Batali Is Investing in Restaurants Again
Mario Batali is returning to the industry he walked away from a half-decade ago, after allegations of sexual misconduct led him to divest from the Eataly empire and the Manhattan restaurant group he founded with restaurateurs Joe and Lidia Bastianich. In a liquor license application filed this month, Batali is...
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
