7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Fox C-6 School District eyes 4-day school week to cut costs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A local school district says it’s time to re-think the school week. Instead of sending kids to school five days a week, Fox C-6 schools are considering doing it four days a week. Now, parents are reacting. It all boils down to dollars and...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Religious leaders in St. Louis sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Judge orders St. Louis to reimburse earnings tax to 6 workers for remote work
ST. LOUIS — A judge ordered the City of St. Louis to reimburse six employees who had their remote work wages taxed under the city's 1% earnings tax. In a ruling issued Thursday, a judge ordered the city to refund six workers who had remote work hours taxed under the city's earnings tax. All six said they conducted the work outside of the boundaries of the city, and therefore shouldn't be taxed.
stlpublicradio.org
Christopher Dunn proved his innocence. Missouri law demands he die in prison
Christopher Dunn has spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1990 murder in St. Louis. The evidence of his guilt was built on the testimony of two adolescent boys, ages 12 and 14. Decades later, both witnesses recanted their testimony, setting the stage for a dramatic court hearing that would prove Dunn’s innocence.
Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales tax ahead of Jan 24. ballot deadline
Cities throughout the St. Louis region vote on whether to add a recreational marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.
St. Louis among top US cities to show growth in 2022, according to U-Haul
ST. LOUIS — Moving giant U-Haul is calling the St. Louis region a growth market for 2022, in an analysis of data on where U-Haul trucks are headed. Last year, people arriving in St. Louis in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 12% over 2021, while departures increased only 5%, the Phoenix company said.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
KMOV
Cities, counties debate whether to send marijuana sales tax issue to voters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Anybody over 21 will be able to buy recreational marijuana in Missouri next month, and local cities and counties that want their cut of the pot revenue have until next Tuesday to put it up to the voters in April. Many local governments seem to be embracing the extra revenue as many of the cities in St. Louis and St. Charles County have either voted or plan to vote soon to put it on the ballot.
KSDK
Candidates running for aldermen pitch ideas to make St. Louis safer
One of the ideas, take away guns from traffic police. There is a possibility the idea could backfire.
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
Aldermen return to St. Louis City Hall chamber for full meetings once again
Nearly three years after the first wave of COVID-19, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has started meeting in the grand chamber at city hall again. The board was one of the few remaining elected bodies in America.
East St. Louis man accused of aiding carjacking of St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man is accused of playing a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November. Note: The video above is from November. Montez Montgomery, 18, was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of carjacking and possession and...
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
KMOV
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
5 On Your Side
