Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Judge orders St. Louis to reimburse earnings tax to 6 workers for remote work

ST. LOUIS — A judge ordered the City of St. Louis to reimburse six employees who had their remote work wages taxed under the city's 1% earnings tax. In a ruling issued Thursday, a judge ordered the city to refund six workers who had remote work hours taxed under the city's earnings tax. All six said they conducted the work outside of the boundaries of the city, and therefore shouldn't be taxed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
AUGUSTA, MO
KMOV

Cities, counties debate whether to send marijuana sales tax issue to voters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Anybody over 21 will be able to buy recreational marijuana in Missouri next month, and local cities and counties that want their cut of the pot revenue have until next Tuesday to put it up to the voters in April. Many local governments seem to be embracing the extra revenue as many of the cities in St. Louis and St. Charles County have either voted or plan to vote soon to put it on the ballot.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

