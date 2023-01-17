Related
The Predator Nominate EP
First Ohio, then the world. Brainiac laughed at their own ambition with the tongue-in-cheek cover of their 1995 Internationale EP, which read “Dayton London Paris Tokyo Berlin Moscow.” Still, the band moved from strength to strength with amazing rapidity: A tour with the Jesus Lizard led to a show at Lollapalooza which turned into an opening slot for Beck. A single on Limited Potential earned them an album on Grass Records which caught the attention of Touch and Go. By 1997, Brainiac was one of the most sought-after bands in the post-Nirvana era, fielding phone calls from Rick Rubin and negotiating million-dollar record deals. The pressure led to fistfights and panic attacks until they settled on a contract with Interscope. Then, disaster struck. Lead singer and songwriter Timmy Taylor died in a car accident in May 1997. All at once, the band’s limitless potential was cut short. Brainiac’s thwarted evolution has haunted fans ever since; it’s impossible to imagine next steps when a group takes such creative leaps. The Predator Nominate EP, a collection of demos from this era, gives the fullest picture yet of Brainiac in their final months.
A Short Diary
On A Short Diary, Sebastian Rochford leads from behind. The jazz drummer’s first release under his own name for ECM is unquestionably informed by recent events in his own life, yet Rochford—a former member of Sons of Kemet and Polar Bear who also works with Brian Eno and Andy Sheppard—settles into a restrained, secondary role. Pianist Kit Downes is the main animating force on an album where the two celebrated British players coexist in a gentle place clouded by melancholy.
Listen to Erica Banks’ “Gossip Folks Freestyle”: The Ones
Erica Banks knows what’s up on TikTok: “Punch in, know I ate the verse heavy/Pussy on superior, 81st deli,” she boasts, and it’s hard not to rap along with her without your index finger curled over your top lip. Freestyling over the looping woodwinds of Missy Elliot’s “Gossip Folks,” the rapper serves flows and dunks; if it were an argument, you’d be so awed by her skill you’d go speechless, but it’s not like you’d be able to get a word in anyway. Banks’ voice is naturally a bit husky, but here it sounds like she pulled a hit from a cigar before entering the booth. The near growl adds teeth to her threats. You almost forget this isn’t a scripted track until she reminds you of it: “Tell a hoe to get her shit together like this.”
Lana Del Rey Details New Album, Pushes Back Release Date
Lana Del Rey has shared the tracklist to her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The update arrived in an Instagram post along with the album art, which has since been deleted for violating the platform’s nudity guidelines. She’s also announced a new release date for the project, pushing it back by two weeks to March 24. Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff all appear on the record, find more details below (via Consequence).
“Chosen to Deserve”
Wednesday are honest chroniclers of the Southern everyday, surveying a no-frills landscape of ashen Dairy Queens, run-over dogs, and pissed-on wallpaper. Their stories will make you laugh, wince, recoil, and reminisce. On “Chosen to Deserve,” the lead single from the Asheville band’s debut studio album, Rat Saw God, singer and guitarist Karly Hartzman details a messy adolescence full of fuck-ups and first times: skipping school, having sex in the back of an SUV, witnessing friends overdose on Benadryl. “Now that it’s been awhile I’ll get around to tellin’ you all my worst,” she informs a lover, not looking for absolution but just saying it like it is, “just so you know what you’ve been chosen to deserve.” Between the meandering, relaxed verses, the band takes it back to a slamming country guitar riff that’s part–Lynyrd Skynyrd, part–Drive-By Truckers, with whom the band toured last year.
Listen to Los’ “RIP Shawty Lo”: The Ones
Detroit rapper Los and producer Topside are very good apart, but together they reach another level. Topside’s breezy instrumentals, with their sleek basslines and booming percussion, are the perfect backdrop for Los’ vignettes, which are as economical and colorful as a Parker novel. Their chemistry is on display on “RIP Shawty Lo,” as the calmly ticking hi-hats and brooding rhythm set an ideal mood for reflecting. And Los is always ready for a trip down memory lane. He flashes back to some formative moments in his life—his first bag, his first flip phone, his first deal—his voice sounding more worn out than usual.
Joni Mitchell, Gershwin Prize Winner, to Be Honored With Tribute Concert
The Library of Congress has awarded Joni Mitchell the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, as The New York Times notes. A tribute concert on March 1 will honor the Canadian singer-songwriter in Washington, D.C., and will air on PBS. There is no word yet on whether the elusive artist, who returned to the stage at last year’s Newport Folk Festival and has scheduled a show in Washington state this June, will perform in the concert.
Sudan Archives Plays “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)” on Fallon: Watch
Sudan Archives was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening (January 16). She performed “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)” from her latest album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which dropped in September 2022. For the performance, Sudan Archives played violin while singing, and she was joined by a trumpeter, bassist, and drummer who stood on raised pedestals surrounding her onstage. Also on the stage with a wine glass was DJ, producer, and Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf. Watch the performance below.
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Musical, Here Lies Love, to Debut on Broadway
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim have announced that Here Lies Love, their collaborative disco-pop musical, is coming to Broadway later this year. The show tells the story of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, and the People Power Revolution, which removed her and her husband, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from power in February 1986.
“Istibtan”
On his debut release, the Amman-based DJ and producer Toumba described his music as a bridge between the folk traditions of his native Jordan and the UK club music he was exposed to while living abroad. What this has meant is hard-hitting club rhythms and corporeal sub-bass, alongside percussion nodding to tablah drums and microtonal melodies from the Arabic maqam modal system. “Istibtan”—from Toumba’s forthcoming Petals EP on Hessle Audio—builds on his usual template but features sharper and more minimal production than in the past. The track starts with eerie chords and a bubbling electronic riff that recalls Sheffield Bleep or UK Garage, before a gigantic bass drum descends on the mix, its undulating rhythm close to reggaeton or dancehall. Like on “Multipack of Limes” from last year’s Rosefinch EP, “Istibtan”’s tightly-coiled melody hearkens back to Jordanian wedding songs, and its wriggles are matched by a gamboling electro-tablah drum line. Throughout, “Istibtan” feels incredibly alive, the song’s rhythms and melodies weaving around each other like the mischievous duel of dance partners.
Screaming Females Announce New Album Desire Pathway, Share New Song: Listen
Screaming Females have a new album on the way, nearly five years after their last studio LP. The group’s next record is titled Desire Pathway and it’s out February 17 via Don Giovanni. “Brass Bell” is the first single from Desire Pathway; check it out below.
Pink Floyd Announce Dark Side of the Moon Box Set for 50th Anniversary
Pink Floyd will release a new box set of The Dark Side of the Moon to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary. Out March 24, the CD and vinyl set includes the first standalone LP release of Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, as well as a newly remastered version of the album.
Björk Enlists Shygirl and Sega Bodega for New Remix of “Ovule”: Listen
Björk has linked up with the Shygirl and Sega Bodega for a new remix of her Fossora track “Ovule.” “It has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega .... soooo honoured to be in their hands,” Björk wrote on Instagram. Expect to hear “sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba”
Arlo Parks Announces Album and European Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “Weightless”: Watch
British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has announced a new album: My Soft Machine is out May 26 via Transgressive. The LP’s lead single, “Weightless,” arrives with a music video directed by Marc Oller. Take a look below. Discussing her single in a press statement, Parks said, “‘Weightless’ surrounds...
Sam Gendel Announces R&B-Inspired Album Cookup, Shares 112 Cover: Listen
Jazz artist Sam Gendel has announced a new album called Cookup, comprising reimagined versions of R&B songs by 112, Ginuwine, Aaliyah, All-4-One, Soul 4 Real, Beyoncé, Joe, Erykah Badu, Mario, SWV, and Boyz II Men originally released between 1992 and 2004. It’s due out February 24 via Nonesuch. Check out his cover of 112’s “Anywhere” featuring Meshell Ndegeocello below.
Dr. Dre Selling Music Assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital: Reports
Dr. Dre is selling several of his music assets and income streams in deals with both Universal Music Group (UMG) and Shamrock Capital, Billboard and Variety report. The combined sale price is said to exceed $200 million. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Dr. Dre, UMG, and Shamrock for comment.
Pink Siifu and Ahwlee Announce B. Cool-Aid Album, Share New Song: Listen
B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Pink Siifu and Ahwlee, have announced a new album: Leather Blvd. is due out March 31 via Lex Records. The group has also shared a new song, “Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me ),” featuring Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II. Find it below.
Free 03
The late 2010s were a tumultuous time for 03 Greedo. In 2016, after six years of floating his Auto-Tuned melodies on the Watts mixtape circuit, he was arrested on drug and firearms charges that initially came with a 300-year prison sentence. The litigation didn’t stop his constant stream of music, which struck a nerve nationally with the release of The Wolf of Grape Street in March 2018. That April 30, he accepted a plea deal for the charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison—another in a long line of rap stars whose ascents hit the turbulence of the American legal system.
“$20”
There it was, in the middle of the Coachella poster, an epiphanic promise of return: Boygenius. Nearly five years ago Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker announced they were joining forces, with a wry moniker sending up the male ego and a suite of pearlescent, harmony-rich songs that felt like an indie-rock triumph. It was a feat of logistics—competing obligations gave them only four days to write and record—and since then the three singer-songwriters have only seemed more pressed for time. Each has released and toured a solo album; Bridgers ascended to big-ticket collaborations with Taylor Swift, SZA, and the 1975, becoming a label owner and fodder for the DeuxMoi rumor mill; Baker toured with Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, launching speculation of another supergroup. That the trio is now preparing to release their debut album, The Record, in March seems nothing short of a miracle—proof of the storybook truism that no matter how much your paths diverge, the roads always lead back to friendship.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0