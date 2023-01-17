ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Owatonna defeats East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was parents night at Mankato East high school tonight as the wrestling team lost to the Owatonna Huskies 55-19. The Cougars are back in action next Thursday at home against Rochester Century.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

West falls to Northfield

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys hockey team was shutout at home by the Northfield Raiders 6-0 Thursday night. This loss brings their losing streak to three games. The Scarlets will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Austin next Tuesday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Snow emergency declared for Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 8 p.m, tonight, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Friday, morning. During the snow emergency, no parking is allowed on streets in order for snow removal to be completed quickly and efficiently.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato house fire

Maverick Insider: MSU women's track and field sets high expectations for 2023 (Part I) Maverick Insider: Furry garners national attention with goal against ASU (Part II) As winter takes its toll on the roads, more potholes appear during that commute. Starting at 8 p.m, tonight, Mankato will be in a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Drop by any time between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Camp Omega to host polar plunge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Morristown’s Camp Omega will be hosting a polar plunge on Sunday, Feb. 26. The polar plunge will be a fundraiser for Camp Omega. The event will be held at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division Street South in Morristown. Each team will raise funds and...
MORRISTOWN, MN
KEYC

Little Theater of Owatonna gets thousands of new costume pieces

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Collette Flom collection includes 4000 costume pieces, 250 hats, and 180 accessories with belts, vests, ties, and gloves; anything a show could need from nearly every period of fashion. Victoria Bartkowiak, Executive Director of the Little Theater of Owatonna said “Purchased in 2016, Sharon Stark...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency. Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations. During snow emergencies in Mankato, no...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato home damaged by fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home was damaged by fire this morning. Firefighters were called to the fire at 333 James Ave. at 6:15 a.m. for a basement fire. The lone occupant was able to exit the home safely after being alerted by smoke detectors. No one was injured.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato YMCA hosting second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may be a Minnesotan if you’re willing to jump into a freezing cold water for a good cause. Sound like fun? Of course it does!. The Mankato YMCA be hosting their second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11 at Westwood Marina. The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser in which brave individuals pledge to plunge into Lake Washington to help raise funds to send children to the YMCA Summer Camp. This year, the YMCA has a very special guest plunging for this great cause: well-known Tik Tok star: “That Midwestern Mom”.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Works busy amid pothole season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As winter takes its toll on the roads, more potholes appear during that commute. Mankato’s Public Works says its crews have been working hard to keep up with the winter flurries as another pothole season arrives. Minnesota has already seen the second snowiest winter on-record,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
NEW ULM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy