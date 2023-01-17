Read full article on original website
Owatonna defeats East
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was parents night at Mankato East high school tonight as the wrestling team lost to the Owatonna Huskies 55-19. The Cougars are back in action next Thursday at home against Rochester Century.
West falls to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys hockey team was shutout at home by the Northfield Raiders 6-0 Thursday night. This loss brings their losing streak to three games. The Scarlets will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Austin next Tuesday.
New Prague storms past Mankato West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls hockey team played host to New Prague Tuesday night.
JWP picks up win over Medford
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Medford Tuesday night.
North Mankato residents are being asked to participate in a city-wide survey
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The survey is a follow-up to the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held last fall. Residents are asked to rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions and provide new ideas. The survey is active through Feb. 8th and can be found on...
Quick Hits: Hastings talks mindset as No. 17 MSU nears regular-season finish line
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 17 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (14-9-1, 9-6-1 CCHA) returns to home ice this weekend, after sweeping back-to-back road series against Bemidji State and Arizona State. On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, MSU head coach Mike Hastings joins the program...
Snow emergency declared for Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 8 p.m, tonight, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Friday, morning. During the snow emergency, no parking is allowed on streets in order for snow removal to be completed quickly and efficiently.
Mankato house fire
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Drop by any time between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
Camp Omega to host polar plunge
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Morristown’s Camp Omega will be hosting a polar plunge on Sunday, Feb. 26. The polar plunge will be a fundraiser for Camp Omega. The event will be held at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division Street South in Morristown. Each team will raise funds and...
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
Little Theater of Owatonna gets thousands of new costume pieces
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Collette Flom collection includes 4000 costume pieces, 250 hats, and 180 accessories with belts, vests, ties, and gloves; anything a show could need from nearly every period of fashion. Victoria Bartkowiak, Executive Director of the Little Theater of Owatonna said “Purchased in 2016, Sharon Stark...
More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency. Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations. During snow emergencies in Mankato, no...
Mankato home damaged by fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home was damaged by fire this morning. Firefighters were called to the fire at 333 James Ave. at 6:15 a.m. for a basement fire. The lone occupant was able to exit the home safely after being alerted by smoke detectors. No one was injured.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Mankato YMCA hosting second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may be a Minnesotan if you’re willing to jump into a freezing cold water for a good cause. Sound like fun? Of course it does!. The Mankato YMCA be hosting their second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11 at Westwood Marina. The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser in which brave individuals pledge to plunge into Lake Washington to help raise funds to send children to the YMCA Summer Camp. This year, the YMCA has a very special guest plunging for this great cause: well-known Tik Tok star: “That Midwestern Mom”.
Mankato Public Works busy amid pothole season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As winter takes its toll on the roads, more potholes appear during that commute. Mankato’s Public Works says its crews have been working hard to keep up with the winter flurries as another pothole season arrives. Minnesota has already seen the second snowiest winter on-record,...
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
