Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
WMUR.com
Pedestrian dies after alleged hit-and-run in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A pedestrian injured in an alleged hit-and-run on Sunday in Manchester has died, and police say they have identified the suspected driver. Manchester police said on Friday that Michael Vigneault, 35, died at a hospital after he was found lying in the road Sunday morning in the area of Union and Merrimack streets. Police said he appeared to be suffering from a head injury when they found him.
WMUR.com
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
WMUR.com
Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation
SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
WMUR.com
Man accused of leading New Hampshire State Police on chase while driving 127 mph arrested weeks later
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday after police said he drove 127 mph in a rented car. Troopers said they initially clocked Benjamin Saxon traveling 101 mph on Interstate 93 in Tilton in December. When a trooper pulled out behind him, he accelerated to 127 mph...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Newfane
NEWFANE — A 35-year-old man from Brattleboro was arrested for DUI following a crash in Newfane early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that the driver, identified as William Simon Jr., had been drinking. Simon Jr. was arrested...
NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
WMUR.com
Preliminary autopsy results of woman's body found in Hartford, Vermont, indicate accidental death
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police said preliminary autopsy results of a womanfound dead at a recycling processing center in a community that borders New Hampshire indicate that it is "likely an accidental death." The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Casella center in Hartford, Vermont, and police said Wednesday...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police look for new K-9 to join its force
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Police Department is teaming up with Hero Pups, based out of Exeter, to have a dog earn its spot on the force. Instead of tracking down suspects, the dog will focus on officer wellness and victim support and help those who need it in times of trouble.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
WMUR.com
Suspect in Concord shootings indicted on second-degree murder, falsifying evidence charges
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting and killing a Concord couple in April has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and other charges. Logan Clegg, 26, was indicted by the Merrimack County Grand Jury on second-degree murder charges in the April 18, 2022, shooting deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid.
WCAX
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
WMUR.com
Man charged in shootings of 2 Manchester officers recommitted for another 5 years
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who shot and wounded two Manchester police officers in 2016 is being transferred to the state hospital. Since the shooting, Ian MacPherson has been at the state prison's secure psychiatric unit. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January 2018. In...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Monday. Police say they located and arrested Ronnell Marable, of Rutland, on Grove Street at around 6:55 p.m. Marable was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of simple assault. He was...
WMUR.com
2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
WMUR.com
One year ago, 'ice-in' was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee; this year, only a few pockets of ice have developed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — January’s unusual warmth and lack of snow continue to create problems for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire. >> Snowmobiling season in New Hampshire off to slow start due to mild temperatures, lack of snow. The ice is currently very thin on many ponds and lakes.
