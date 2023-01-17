ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newbury, NH

WMUR.com

Pedestrian dies after alleged hit-and-run in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A pedestrian injured in an alleged hit-and-run on Sunday in Manchester has died, and police say they have identified the suspected driver. Manchester police said on Friday that Michael Vigneault, 35, died at a hospital after he was found lying in the road Sunday morning in the area of Union and Merrimack streets. Police said he appeared to be suffering from a head injury when they found him.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation

SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Newfane

NEWFANE — A 35-year-old man from Brattleboro was arrested for DUI following a crash in Newfane early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that the driver, identified as William Simon Jr., had been drinking. Simon Jr. was arrested...
NEWFANE, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police look for new K-9 to join its force

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Police Department is teaming up with Hero Pups, based out of Exeter, to have a dog earn its spot on the force. Instead of tracking down suspects, the dog will focus on officer wellness and victim support and help those who need it in times of trouble.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Monday. Police say they located and arrested Ronnell Marable, of Rutland, on Grove Street at around 6:55 p.m. Marable was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of simple assault. He was...
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
ROCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH

