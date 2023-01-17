Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Patriots Rumors: What Bill O’Brien Is Doing During OC Search
The New England Patriots launched their offensive coordinator search in earnest this week. On Wednesday, they reportedly interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley and requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who does not have any direct Patriots connections but played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland in the early 1990s.
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
What Devin McCourty Told Peter King About Possible Retirement
After the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, Devin McCourty sure sounded like a player who had his eye on retirement. Ditto for fellow New England legend Matthew Slater, who fought back tears throughout his postgame news conference. However, nearly two weeks into his offseason, McCourty still doesn’t...
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Defense Steals Show In Buffalo; Deebo Samuel Stays Hot
The NFL’s wild-card weekend is officially behind us, and now we turn our attention to the divisional round for this weekend’s slate. Let’s look at three bets to make for this round of playoff football as we inch closer to Super Sunday. We’ll start with the point spread in Saturday night’s Giants-Eagles game.
Bills, Chiefs, Bengals are Three-Headed Monster Atop AFC
With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are drawing the most interest to win the AFC. The Bengals and Bills survived scares against divisional rivals in the Wild Card Round. At the same time, the Chiefs were able to rest and get healthy, as they earned the first-round bye ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s Divisional Round.
NFL Divisional Round Sunday Slate Player Props to Target
Four talented rosters are set to take the field on Sunday, and there are plenty of offensive pieces to like in both games that warrant targeting. The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM ET on Sunday, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Giants’ NFC Playoff Clash With Eagles
The New York Giants might need something fluky to happen Saturday night to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the teams’ NFC divisional-round showdown. ESPN.com on Friday published a piece previewing every NFL playoff matchup this weekend, including Giants-Eagles, and offered a “bold prediction” for each. Here’s what...
Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game
Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
Bengals-Bills Preview: Buffalo's Moment to Lose Out On
Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen could end up being the storyline of the weekend and is must-see TV. We didn’t get the entire Buffalo Bills–Cincinnati Bengals game back in Week 17 for reasons bigger than football. With a recovering Damar Hamlin, a regular at the Bills’ facility, the teams can focus on football, specifically their battle for entry to the AFC Championship Game.
NFL Rumors: Shocking New Details On Heated Exchange At Jets Practice
Elijah Moore requested a trade from the New York Jets back in October. The Jets never pulled the trigger on a deal involving the second-year wide receiver, but we now have a clearer picture of what reportedly transpired behind closed doors prior to his request. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt revealed...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Patriots Address Big Need In First Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft
The Patriots have a lot of holes to fill this offseason. At a minimum, New England must improve at offensive tackle, linebacker and receiver. An underrated need: defensive back. With or without Jonathan Jones, who will be a free agent this spring, the Patriots need to add another cornerback. Rookies...
Quarterback Youth Movement Highlights NFL's Divisional Playoffs
After years of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees leading their teams deep into the NFL playoffs, we have a legitimate youth movement in the postseason. All eight of the remaining quarterbacks set to start in the Divisional Round are under the age of 30....
NFL VP backs NY girls' high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. — (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help...
AFC Divisional Round: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Preview and Game Insights
The Jacksonville Jaguars have defied the odds since the halfway point of the season after being written off following a rough start. An early season five-game losing skid had most toss away Jacksonville’s chances at 2-5 before they even had their bye week. That said, ending the year with...
Patriots Mailbag: Ranking NFL’s 10 Offensive Coordinator Openings
As we await word on the identity of New England’s next offensive coordinator, let’s empty out this week’s Patriots mailbag. Which candicate is favourite to become Patriots OC. All signs are pointing to Bill O’Brien, who reportedly interviewed for the job Thursday. I thought O’Brien was the...
Lamar Jackson To Patriots? Bookmakers Saying There’s A Chance
Jackson’s days in Baltimore might be numbered after the MVP quarterback missed the Ravens’ first-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend. The 26-year-old was listed as “questionable” for multiple weeks with a sprained knee ligament, but he failed to return to the field to finish a second straight season. This was on the heels of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh telling reporters in early December that Jackson would be out for days, not weeks.
