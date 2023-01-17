Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
GYMNASTICS: Gymnasts power into the season with win at Brown
Yale gymnasts earned a hard-fought win against Brown University this past weekend after a loss against Long Island University at the beginning of the season. Jan. 8 marked the opening of the gymnastics season, with Yale losing to LIU even as Sarah Wilson ’24 won the individual all-around award. Yale improved on their performance the following weekend, beating Brown at home in the John J. Lee Amphitheater by just shy of a full point.
Yale Daily News
SWIMMING AND DIVING: Yale swimmers race past Ivy League competitors
The men’s and women’s swim teams have built up a winning streak against other Ivy League schools over their last few meets. Both teams have recently beaten Cornell University, Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania since returning from the winter recess. The men’s team celebrated Senior Day by capping off a four-meet winning streak against Dartmouth and Penn, while the women’s team also secured victories against the two schools in their last home meet of the season.
Yale Daily News
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: Elis turn season around over winter recess
The Yale men’s ice hockey team (3–10–0, 2–8–2 ECAC) turned their season around with their return to the ice in 2023. The Bulldogs added two wins to their record, one against Army (7–12–3, 6–7–1 AHA) on Jan. 2 and the other against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (8–14–1, 3–9–0 ECAC) on Jan. 13. Yale avoided an outright loss in the rest of their play over the past two weeks, tallying ties against No. 11 Merrimack College (15–7–1, 8–4–1 HEA) and University of Vermont (7–13–2, 2–10–0 HEA) and a shootout loss against Union College (8–13–2, 3–8–1 ECAC) on Jan. 14.
Yale Daily News
SQUASH: Men’s and women’s squash split two Ivy matches
This weekend, Yale’s men’s (4–1, 1–1 Ivy) and women’s (3-2, 1-1 Ivy) squash teams resumed play for the first time since the winter break. The Bulldogs played Harvard University at home on Friday at the Brady Squash Center before traveling to Hanover to compete against Dartmouth College on Sunday.
Yale Daily News
Laurie Santos steps down as Silliman Head of College
Laurie Santos, the celebrity professor who made national headlines for her “Psychology and the Good Life” course, announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her role as Silliman Head of College. Citing an effort to practice the wellness habits that she espouses in her course, Santos...
Yale Daily News
Yale announces “momentous” changes to leave of absence policies amid ongoing mental health lawsuit
Over a month ago, mental health advocates and current students filed a lawsuit — which has since moved to settlement discussions — alleging that Yale’s policies discriminate against students facing mental health issues, especially those who take time off. In the midst of conferences between the University...
Yale Daily News
Yale School of Music deputy dean performs timeless piano variations
Originally planned for 2020 in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, a two-year-delayed solo piano program by Yale School of Music Deputy Dean Melvin Chen was finally performed at Morse Recital Hall on Wednesday night. A part of the Horowitz Piano Series, the concert’s repertoire focused on “Diabelli variations.” featuring...
Yale Daily News
Nanci Fortgang named interim director of Yale Health
Yale Health’s chief clinical operations officer Nanci Fortgang has been appointed to serve as the organization’s interim director, according to a Jan. 13 email to the Yale Community from Vice Provost for Health Affairs and Academic Integrity Stephanie Spangler. This announcement came just a week after previous Yale...
Yale Daily News
Yalies, local groups push for ranked-choice voting
Yale students have joined forces with local organizations to push for ranked-choice voting in federal, state and local elections — an initiative that is gaining ground as the state government considers new legislation. Under a proposed state assembly bill filed by freshman Rep. Keith Denning of district 42, Connecticut...
Yale Daily News
A “Symphony of Brotherhood”: Martin Luther King III Speaks at MLK Day Commemoration
For the first time in three years, students, New Haveners and faculty flooded Woolsey Hall to celebrate the legacy of civil rights champion Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The hallmark of the evening was a keynote address from King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, who discussed youth civic engagement, police brutality, climate change, college access and gun control with Yale Professor of Law James Forman Jr. Throughout the night, the activist suggested ways to cultivate a diverse culture where people can disagree without becoming disagreeable to one another, highlighting the need to find healing and spiritual sanctuary in a storm of injustice and trauma.
Yale Daily News
New Haven names inaugural violence prevention coordinator
During a press conference held at City Hall last Friday, Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the position of violence prevention coordinator — created in September 2021 as part of New Haven’s Department of Community Resilience — will now be filled by Reuel Parks. Parks is a longtime parole officer with the Connecticut Department of Correction and has also worked as clinical therapist.
Yale Daily News
New Haven concludes first week of recreational cannabis sales
Lines stretched out the door of Affinity Dispensary last Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 10 a.m. launch of legal recreational cannabis sales in the Elm City. A year and a half after Connecticut legalized the drug, retail sales of adult-use cannabis officially started on Jan. 10. Affinity Dispensary, New Haven’s only adult-use cannabis retailer, has served the New Haven community since 2019, dispensing cannabis exclusively for medical use. Now, Affinity is one of the nine hybrid dispensaries in the state, meaning that they can serve both the medical and the adult recreational market.
Yale Daily News
Nurses, union and city ratify new six-year contract
The city government has reached a new six-year labor contract with New Haven’s unionized public health nurses, ending a two-year long collective bargaining process. In a unanimous vote on Jan. 17, the Board of Alders approved the new contract submitted by the Office of Labor Relations on behalf of Mayor Justin Elicker. AFSCME Local 1303-467, which represents 45 nurses employed in the city’s public and parochial schools, won key and long-fought victories in the contract.
Yale Daily News
More details emerge about Old Campus swatting incident
In the hours since an early morning swatting incident shut down Old Campus and led police to search Bingham Hall for an active shooter, new information has painted a clearer picture of the morning’s events. According to police, at 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday, the Yale Police Department received a...
Yale Daily News
Shafiq Abussadar and Tom Goldenberg to challenge Elicker in Democratic Mayoral Primary
The Elm city will see at least a three-person fight for the mayoral seat this year after former Beaver Hills Alder Shafiq Abussabur and former McKinsey executive Tom Goldenberg declared their candidacies. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker filed his papers in December to be reelected to a third two-year term...
Yale Daily News
City gives local arts organizations almost $200,000 in grants
The city of New Haven has awarded $187,200 in grants to dozens of local organizations and individuals pursuing projects in the arts, culture and history. As part of this year’s Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards program, 42 awardees received funding, covering a wide range of events, educational programs, arts exhibitions and other projects. Those selected include a program teaching event photography to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC photographers, the Historic Wooster Square Association’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the Yale-China Association’s Lunarfest and multiple cultural dance programs. Recipients hope to use their funding to uplift New Haven’s diverse communities through creative ventures.
Yale Daily News
Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen receives $1.4 million in federal funding
New Haven’s downtown drop-in resource center for homeless residents will undergo major renovations, thanks to $1.4 million in new federal community project funding orchestrated by Rep. Rosa DeLauro. The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, or DESK, announced the funding during a press conference at its State Street center on Wednesday...
Comments / 0