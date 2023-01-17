ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF ambulance stolen, recovered in Oakland

By Phil Mayer
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening, SFFD said on Facebook. The suspect who stole the vehicle later led California Highway Patrol on a chase, and it was eventually found abandoned in Oakland.

The vehicle was stolen while SFFD was responding to a medical emergency near 47th Avenue and Irving Street. Paramedics were taking the victim into the ambulance at 6:42 p.m. when it was taken.

Law enforcement was able to track the ambulance using a GPS. California Highway Patrol chased it through San Mateo County and Alameda County before it turned onto city streets in Oakland, SFFD said.

CHP stopped its pursuit “due to the driver’s disregard for other vehicles and pedestrians on city streets.” Shortly afterward, CHP found the ambulance parked on a street. The suspect has not been identified.

The patient in the original medical emergency was not harmed and was taken to a local hospital. The paramedics were also uninjured.

“This unprovoked act is alarming and endangered not only this patient and the crews but also countless emergencies that this crew won’t be able to respond to now,” SFFD said.

The fire department will release more information as it comes out.

