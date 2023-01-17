ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.The suspect is in custody. Both the victim and suspect are believed to be 59 years old, deputies say.Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are now on scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 18, 2023

Charges: HS 11377(A), 11364 (A) Suspect: AYAZ, AHMAD (AMA, 44, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Charges: VC 23152(A), 23152(B), 20001(B)(1) Suspect: ROBINSON, CARL (BMA, 63, ARRESTED) VC 23152 (A) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. – Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery One of the male […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman's body found in Vallejo marsh being investigated as homicide

VALLEJO – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh near River Park in Vallejo.The body was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the water, in a marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Vallejo police.The woman has not been identified. The death is the second homicide this year in Vallejo.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough (707) 648-5425 or Detective Cpl. Ken Jackson (707) 648-4280.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night. Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her. Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident. Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away. Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. 
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries

Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County. The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale police officer arrested after domestic violence investigation

OAKDALE – An officer with the Oakdale Police Department has been arrested after a domestic violence investigation. Police say Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on Wednesday days after they were made aware of the allegations against him. An investigation into Stewart found evidence that Stewart allegedly committed multiple felony crimes against his former spouse, police say. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse. Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between 2019 and 2022. "The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form," said Chief of Police Jerry Ramar in a statement on Stewart's arrest. Stewart remains on paid administrative leave from the department. 
OAKDALE, CA
smithmountainlake.com

Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) -- A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County

MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville man arrested for strong-arm robbery at Auburn Home Depot

A Roseville man was arrested Jan. 11 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store for a report of robbery just before 3 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the loss prevention officer provided the deputy with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
AUBURN, CA

