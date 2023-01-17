Read full article on original website
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.The suspect is in custody. Both the victim and suspect are believed to be 59 years old, deputies say.Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are now on scene.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department investigating stabbing death at South Sacramento board and care home
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning at a board and care home in the South Sacramento area. One male resident was stabbed by another resident. The victim succumbed to their injuries. The incident happened around 2 am in the 6300 block of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on officer, attempted auto theft, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 8. Amninder Singh, 23, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area of Colfax.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 18, 2023
Charges: HS 11377(A), 11364 (A) Suspect: AYAZ, AHMAD (AMA, 44, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Charges: VC 23152(A), 23152(B), 20001(B)(1) Suspect: ROBINSON, CARL (BMA, 63, ARRESTED) VC 23152 (A) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle.
One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. – Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery One of the male […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
KCRA.com
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
Woman's body found in Vallejo marsh being investigated as homicide
VALLEJO – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh near River Park in Vallejo.The body was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the water, in a marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Vallejo police.The woman has not been identified. The death is the second homicide this year in Vallejo.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough (707) 648-5425 or Detective Cpl. Ken Jackson (707) 648-4280.
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested
MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night. Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her. Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident. Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away. Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries
Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County. The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.
Oakdale police officer arrested after domestic violence investigation
OAKDALE – An officer with the Oakdale Police Department has been arrested after a domestic violence investigation. Police say Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on Wednesday days after they were made aware of the allegations against him. An investigation into Stewart found evidence that Stewart allegedly committed multiple felony crimes against his former spouse, police say. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse. Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between 2019 and 2022. "The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form," said Chief of Police Jerry Ramar in a statement on Stewart's arrest. Stewart remains on paid administrative leave from the department.
KCRA.com
Modesto man arrested, charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run pedestrian collision
A fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Modesto on Tuesday night is being investigated by Modesto Police Department's traffic safety unit. The department said that a 65-year-old woman was hit by a GMC Yukon while walking across Prescott Road just south of Standiford Avenue in Modesto and died on the scene.
smithmountainlake.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO (KOVR) -- A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 27. Nathan W. Griggs, 39, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 11800 block of Willow Creek...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville man arrested for strong-arm robbery at Auburn Home Depot
A Roseville man was arrested Jan. 11 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store for a report of robbery just before 3 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the loss prevention officer provided the deputy with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
