Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through. Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO