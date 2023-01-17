Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Big first half propels 'Dons past Wright State
DAYTON, Ohio (WFFT) – Quinton Morton-Robertson had a team-high 19 points and was one of five Mastodons in double-digits in an 88-80 victory over Wright State at the Nutter Center on Thursday (Jan. 19). The 'Dons scored 51 points in the first half, a season best for points in...
wfft.com
Cougars sit in 6th in Crossroads preseason poll
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Cougars ended with an overall record of 27-28 in their 2021-22 Season and were 15-21 in Crossroads League play. The Cougars are returning a Crossroads League First-Team recipient to the roster for the 2022-23 Season. David Miller, a Graduate student from White Pigeon, Michigan,...
wfft.com
North Side's Oliva signs with Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- North Side senior baseball player Gabe Oliva signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue his baseball career on Thursday. Oliva says he's looking forward to playing at the next level while also remaining close to home. He says he plans to study to...
wfft.com
“It’s humbling:" Indiana Tech opens new indoor track named after head coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s the start of a new era for Indiana Tech track and field. On Friday, the school broke the tape for its new indoor track facility on East Tillman Road. It’s named after the team’s head coach Doug Edgar. “It’s humbling,”...
wfft.com
USF falls 80-69 in rematch with No. 16 Marian
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - To start the first half, USF started with Brandon Northern, Joe Reidy, Zane Burke, Dan McKeeman, & Antwaan Cushingberry. Throughout the half, USF traded possessions with Marian and capitalized on the Knights turnovers to conclude the half trailing by 2-points. St. Francis shot 43% from the field and 42% from the foul line for their numbers.
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Homestead downs Warsaw, Northrop falls to South Bend Washington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a back-and-forth battle, the (4A) Homestead Spartans came out on top with a 62-54 victory over the (4A) Warsaw Tigers. Homestead's win snapped Warsaw's three-game win streak and gave the Spartans their 15th win (15-4) of the season. The Tigers drop to 15-5. After...
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Late run lifts Leo past Snider
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Leo boys basketball team rallied from a big second half deficit to take down Snider 45-38 on Wednesday night. The Lions went on a 16-0 run to finish the game to claim the victory. Nolan Hiteshew had a game-high 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Lions. Trey Hiteshew pitched in with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Jackson McGee added 12 points and eight rebounds.
wfft.com
No. 13 Trine rolls Albion, stays unbeaten in MIAA play
The Trine University women's basketball team remained atop the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) standings with a 68-41 win against the Albion College Britons on Wednesday night. The Thunder held their opponents to 28.6% (16-of-56) from the field and 6.7% (1-of-15) from beyond the arc.
wfft.com
High School Basketball: Homestead boys, Fairfield girls pick up big road wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Homestead boys and Fairfield girls both picked up big road victories on Tuesday night. The Spartans, ranked 11th in Class 4A, topped Columbia City 65-56. Will Jamison had 26 points to lead the Spartans in the win, while Andrew Hedrick had 28 to lead all scorers for Columbia City.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
wfft.com
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
wfft.com
Over 70 businesses cook-up special menus or Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- If there was ever a time for mouths to water and stomachs to growl, it’s now. Savor Fort Wayne kicked off Wednesday. “It’s important just to get our name out there and get maybe some customers in here that wouldn’t usually think about us, have them try the food and just to get some new faces in here,” Michael Sennett with Shigs In Pit said.
wfft.com
Pedestrian injured in St. Joe Center Road crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne dispatch tells FOX 55 police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Northeast area of the city. Authorities responded to the intersection of St. Joe Road and St. Joe Center Road just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch says the...
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
whatzup.com
Clean Eatz Cafe opening location in Fort Wayne
The 14 Square Shopping Plaza is adding another shop as the highly awaited Clean Eatz Café, a dine-in cafe featuring burgers, wraps, flatbreads, and build-your-own bowls, is slated to open Thursday, Jan. 19. Along with offering fresh food in-house, the national chain also has meal plans. Similar to the...
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
blackhawk.fyi
Winter Jam Ladies Night
Ladies of all ages, get ready for an amazing night of worship together at Winter Jam 2023!. This big event, held at the War Memorial Coliseum every year, brings some of the best artists to Fort Wayne to praise and worship our Lord. We even acquired early entrance into the venue to beat the general admission crowd!
