KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Crews extinguish massive fire at recycling plant on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a massive fire at a recycling plant on the southwest side Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say it began as a metal salvage pile fire. The fire burned along the 2300 block of Frio City Road, near General Hudnell and Quintana Road. Fire officials say the fire started around 1:15 p.m. The address shows the business is Monterrey Iron and Metal.
