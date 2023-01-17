Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at electrical company on far Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on the city’s far Northeast Side early Friday morning. The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. at Powerhouse Electric in the 13100 block of Lookout Way, not far from Judson Road and Lookout Road and Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out again at scrap metal facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a massive fire at a scrap metal facility Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building on Frio City Road. This isn’t the first time that firefighters have been called to this facility.
KSAT 12
Man shot while sitting in his car in health clinic parking lot on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KSAT 12
2 teenage boys wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue, not far from Humble Avenue and Frio City Road.
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jon Abraham Ortega died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10, days after his 25th birthday.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized after a driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at N Loop 1604 near I-10. Police said a driver was traveling...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after rollover crash at Northeast Side intersection, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was hospitalized after rolling his truck at an intersection on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Eisenhauer Road, near Interstate 35. According to police, the man was...
KSAT 12
2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men are dead and a woman is in custody following a shooting outside a far West Bexar County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments in...
Crews extinguish massive fire at recycling plant on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a massive fire at a recycling plant on the southwest side Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say it began as a metal salvage pile fire. The fire burned along the 2300 block of Frio City Road, near General Hudnell and Quintana Road. Fire officials say the fire started around 1:15 p.m. The address shows the business is Monterrey Iron and Metal.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus 'Jesse' Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed by multiple cars on NE Side; drivers tried to render aid, Universal City police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s is dead after being hit by several cars early Wednesday morning on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Universal City police. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on FM 78 just east of Pat Booker Road, not far from JBSA-Randolph.
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after truck flips over following rollover accident on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after a rollover accident on the Northeast Side. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 and Eisenhauer Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he hit a concrete pillar and the truck flipped over. The driver...
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday morning during a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that at 7 a.m., witnesses saw the man staggering across the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10. The...
