Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Related
WLBT
Mississippi board approves operation of burn center at UMMC
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center has received permission to provide care for burn patients, months after another hospital closed the only other burn center in the state. The governing board for the state’s eight public universities met Thursday and approved the medical center’s request to...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, January 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
WLBT
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
WLBT
State House Bill could require mental health screening for all Mississippi students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the many bills being brought to the table this legislative session could address one of the biggest issues students in Mississippi are facing each day - their mental health. Studies show that 1 out of 5 children in the United States experience a mental...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, January 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need...
WLBT
Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. According to a statement, the modified calendar will adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students. CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest...
WLBT
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
WLBT
St. Patrick’s Day parade to return to capital city for 40 year anniversary
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the biggest events in the capital city has announced the return date. According to a press release, Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival will return on Thursday, March 25, in downtown Jackson; taking place five days after St. Patrick’s Day. It...
WLBT
Jackson attorney tapped to replace Johnson as election commissioner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney has been tapped to take over as Hinds County District 2 election commissioner, a week after the previous commissioner pleaded guilty to three counts in an election grant embezzlement case. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed RaToya Gilmer McGee to...
WLBT
Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The healthcare crisis is complex and the first step in trying to tackle it is coming from the Mississippi Senate. They’ve introduced a series of bills in an attempt to address the different elements of the crisis. Proposed Senate Legislation to Assist Hospitals & Shore...
WLBT
Gallatin Street underpass reportedly flooded for weeks due to clogged drain
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrations are growing among drivers who frequent the South Gallatin street underpass. It remains flooded due to a drain that’s backed up, the city says. The issue is a clogged pipe that’s preventing the water from draining. City Engineer Robert Lee says the truck...
WLBT
MDEQ refuses EPA’s offer to resolve civil rights complaint; says discrimination claims are not true
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with one state agency under federal investigation for discriminating against the city of Jackson have refused to enter into discussions to resolve it, maintaining the claims that sparked the investigation are false. Last fall, the Environmental Protection Agency Office of External Civil Rights Compliance opened...
WLBT
Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
WLBT
Ground breaks on new St. Jude Dream Home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another dream home will soon be real for one Mississippi family!. The house will be in the Lost Rabbit area of Madison. It will be 2,132-square-feet complete with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a loft and kids’ den. Crosstown Builders, LLC held...
WLBT
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
WLBT
Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram
Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty. The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run...
WLBT
Frustrated resident shuts off fire hydrant reportedly running for over a year
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Driving through the capital city, you may often see fire hydrants running for days on end. Public Works opens the hydrants to clear the lines. But left unchecked, residents say some have run for months while they are asked to conserve. “I finally took it upon...
WLBT
Bill that bans gender reassignment surgery for anyone 18 and under passes in House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill passed by state representatives on Thursday is causing quite a stir. Under House Bill 1125, doctors are not able to perform gender-affirming surgery on anyone under the age of 18. Lawmakers went back and forth on this issue for more than an hour before...
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
Comments / 0