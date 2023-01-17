ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Mississippi board approves operation of burn center at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center has received permission to provide care for burn patients, months after another hospital closed the only other burn center in the state. The governing board for the state’s eight public universities met Thursday and approved the medical center’s request to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, January 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. According to a statement, the modified calendar will adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students. CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest...
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson attorney tapped to replace Johnson as election commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney has been tapped to take over as Hinds County District 2 election commissioner, a week after the previous commissioner pleaded guilty to three counts in an election grant embezzlement case. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed RaToya Gilmer McGee to...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Ground breaks on new St. Jude Dream Home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another dream home will soon be real for one Mississippi family!. The house will be in the Lost Rabbit area of Madison. It will be 2,132-square-feet complete with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a loft and kids’ den. Crosstown Builders, LLC held...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram

Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty. The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run...
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
CANTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy