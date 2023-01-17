Read full article on original website
Former St. Joe Co. police officer accused of drunk driving appears in court
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving made an appearance in court on Friday. Coty Hoffman was arrested back in November after police say he crashed his marked police cruiser into a mailbox in the 53000 block of Hickory Road in Granger. He faces two misdemeanor charges.
Mishawaka woman arrested on drug charges following ISP investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday morning as the result of a months-long investigation that began from a citizen tip of suspected drug dealing. Indiana State Police served a search warrant at 8 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Avenue.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend. 16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
How women can defend themselves in dire situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman’s story has been circulating on social media after she was sexually assaulted and robbed outside of University Park Mall last Sunday. While the incident happened in Mishawaka, the South Bend Police Department agreed to talk with 16 News Now about ways...
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that spanned three counties in northwest Indiana on Wednesday. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle just after 11:15 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near the 46-mile marker for speeding. The vehicle didn’t stop, which led to a chase.
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
Cass County K9 Nellie retires
Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session.
Cass Co. K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound retires
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A police officer with her own fan page, K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound has retired after more than nine years of service to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The 10 year old was treated to a party complete with a peanut butter cake and a...
Michiana Right to Life to host annual march in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right to Life Michiana is hosting its annual march!. “March for Life” will take place on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at “The Hall” on Washington Street. The rally will feature local pastors and faith leaders. The march will go through downtown...
Right to Life Michiana hosts anti-abortion march; seeks donations for ‘Stuff-the-Semi Initiative’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “March for Life” anti-abortion march took place in South Bend on Friday. It began at “The Hall” on Washington Street, where local pastors and faith leaders spoke. The group then marched around downtown South Bend before ending at the federal courthouse.
Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction is underway at the future site of the “Center for Better Health and Wellness” in Benton Harbor!. The center is part of Corewell Health South, formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland, which is moving from its current 1200 sq. ft. building to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility.
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
Security changes go into effect at County-City Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!. Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building. Another...
