Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
WALTON @ MOSLEY SOCCER
NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's. NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's.
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
WJHG-TV
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to see growth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. The Crestview Police Department charged 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. Panama City to...
WJHG-TV
The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Dale Cox
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Dale Cox at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff. He will...
WJHG-TV
Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
WJHG-TV
Bay beats Mosley, Arnold gets home win over Bozeman
Warm and humid weather will continue this week in NWFL. BDS leaders responded to the report in a press conference. NewsChannel 7's Jamilka Gibson has more on what they discussed.
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
WJHG-TV
Faces and Places: Take Stock Mentors
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. DUI Manslaughter Arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Crestview Police Department charged 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth with vehicular...
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help. Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items. Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among...
First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/patchy dense fog developing late. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances tonight will be 10%. On Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance of rain. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance of rain on Thursday w/highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be sunny and slightly cooler. The weekend ahead will be unsettled with storms likely and highs in the 60s. Rain chances Saturday will be 50% (mainly late) and 70% Sunday. Rainfall totals over the next week will be 1-2″.
WJHG-TV
Bay District School Graduation Rates
Warm and humid weather will continue this week in NWFL. NewsChannel 7's Jamilka Gibson has more on what they discussed.
Comments / 0