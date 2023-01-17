MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.

