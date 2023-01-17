ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
DELAVAN, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

FBI offering reward for information in anti-abortion office arson

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an arson at an anti-abortion office in Madison. The fire happened May 8 at the executive office of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time. ﻿ A K-9 team examined the vehicles and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy