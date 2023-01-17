Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 gets life in prison without eligibility of parole
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 will spend life in prison without the eligibility of parole. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. Kahl addressed the court during sentencing. “I would like to apologize to...
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
WSAW
FBI offering reward for information in anti-abortion office arson
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an arson at an anti-abortion office in Madison. The fire happened May 8 at the executive office of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
WIFR
Former Royce School in Beloit to house new Family Services’ transitional living project
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former elementary school will soon transition into a new start for some Beloit families. Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., purchased the old Royce School building at 825 Liberty Avenue to develop the Next Step transitional living project for unhoused young children and parents in Rock County.
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time. A K-9 team examined the vehicles and...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
Comments / 0