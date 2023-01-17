WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Do you beLieb?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — In episode 173 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 78-60 win at Minnesota Monday night. Matthew Mayer scored his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Illini to their fourth-straight win, putting them above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this season. Two role players contributed off the bench in a big way as well, with Brandon Lieb and Ty Rodgers with their best games as Illini.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/WCIA-3-in-1-Pod-Do-you-beLieb-e1tjc8m
