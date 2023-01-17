ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Do you beLieb?

By Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfiYs_0kH1BgHh00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — In episode 173 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 78-60 win at Minnesota Monday night. Matthew Mayer scored his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Illini to their fourth-straight win, putting them above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this season. Two role players contributed off the bench in a big way as well, with Brandon Lieb and Ty Rodgers with their best games as Illini.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/WCIA-3-in-1-Pod-Do-you-beLieb-e1tjc8m

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Hoosier Boomer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 174 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Indiana’s blowout 80-65 win over Illinois Thursday night in front of a sold out State Farm Center. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game high 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Hoosier-Boomer-e1tod3s
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

‘They were tougher’: TJD, Indiana run Illinois out of the building

CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jackson-Davis drops 35, Indiana lights up Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first nine field goals, scoring a game high 35 points, leading Indiana to a blowout 80-65 win at Illinois Thursday night. Jackson-Davis went 15-of-19 from the floor, getting seemingly whatever he wanted at the rim, to go along with his game high nine rebounds. The Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
SB Nation

You need to see this Illinois student section scouting report of Indiana

The future of sports media requires the next generation to be willing to dive in, put in the work, and tackle the thankless job of scouting players at every level of the game. Thanks to Illinois’ student section we have a blistering break down of Indiana’s basketball team, and really this is just stellar work.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Winter Fun with Champaign Park District

Volunteer Coach for Champaign Park District Youth Sports!. Coaches receive a household registration credit for volunteering to coach youth sports programs with Champaign Park District. • Head Coaches receive a $45 household credit (for future seasons) • Assistant Coaches receive a $20 credit (for future seasons) Those wishing to inspire...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night

Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thechampaignroom.com

‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Logan Beckmier signs with Western Illinois

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Logan Beckmier signed his National Letter of Intent to run for Western Illinois on Wednesday. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior will compete in both cross country and track and field for the Leathernecks, picking Macomb over an opportunity to run for Southern Indiana. First the Knights’ senior will look to make it back to […]
MACOMB, IL
WCIA

Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr. returning in 2023

WCIA — The ‘Law Firm’ is returning in 2023. Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. both announced on Monday they are coming back to Champaign for another season this fall. It’s a big boost to the Illini defense, after both guys earned All-Big Ten accolades in 2022, helping Illinois to its best […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois’ official snack has its own day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is national popcorn day and people are taking advantage. CBPB Popcorn employees in Champaign were busy. They had some big orders to fill. They’ve spent the week catering to U of I games, including tonight’s men’s basketball game. The owner said it’s not just people’s love for the local business […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jake Vaughn on CI Stage

Jake Vaughn joins us on the CI Stage. January 21– Ryan’s Pier (Aroma Park, Illinois) 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. January 22– Flanagan’s pub (grant park, Illinois)4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. February 3 – Manteno, Illinois Copeland’s bar and Grill 7 o’clock to 11 o’clock...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New Champaign clinic helps to bridge abortion access gap

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A doctor from Ohio is trying to make sure more protections are in place around women’s reproductive rights. He’s opening a clinic in Champaign next month. It will be near West Park Court and Country Fair Dr. Doctor Keith Reisinger-Kindle chose Champaign so patients wouldn’t have to travel too far into […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy