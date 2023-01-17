ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Woman charged with setting West Price Hill home on fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arrested on three arson charges. Police say 34-year-old Ashley Brogden purposely set fire to a home in West Price Hill on Dec. 19. Two people were inside the Manuel Street when it caught fire. Investigators say eyewitness testimony, cell phone records, and security...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police search for red light runner who caused crash

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Caught on camera: Murder suspect arrested near Eastgate

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Batavia Township Tuesday was arrested Wednesday near Eastgate Mall. Police pulled a gray Jeep over around 2:30 p.m. on Route 32 near Glen Este-Withamsville Road and ordered Ryan Vest, 30, out of the passenger’s seat.
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WCPO

Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal Clermont County shooting

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — One man has been charged with aggravated murder after a fatal shooting in Clermont County. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy