WKRC
Woman charged with setting West Price Hill home on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arrested on three arson charges. Police say 34-year-old Ashley Brogden purposely set fire to a home in West Price Hill on Dec. 19. Two people were inside the Manuel Street when it caught fire. Investigators say eyewitness testimony, cell phone records, and security...
WKRC
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Clermont County restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at a Miami Township business. Lamont Cottingham is accused of going into the restroom at the IHOP and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
WKRC
Reward offered for second suspect wanted in Clermont County murder
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there is a second suspect in the murder of a woman in Batavia Township but they need to find him. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce. Pierce was a passenger in...
WKRC
Clermont County judge sets bond at $4 million for man charged in deadly shooting
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont County judge sets bond at $4 million for a suspect in a deadly shooting. Ryan Vest is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 39-year-old Casey Moss. His arrest Wednesday on Route 32 in Union Township was caught on camera. Moss was...
Officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
DAYTON, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac. The incident, captured...
WKRC
Police search for red light runner who caused crash
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
WKRC
Caught on camera: Murder suspect arrested near Eastgate
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Batavia Township Tuesday was arrested Wednesday near Eastgate Mall. Police pulled a gray Jeep over around 2:30 p.m. on Route 32 near Glen Este-Withamsville Road and ordered Ryan Vest, 30, out of the passenger’s seat.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
4 bodies found near SUV Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton was in before he, three others disappeared
CINCINNATI — Approximately 1,700 miles from Greater Cincinnati, an investigation is unfolding into the disappearance of Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton. It's happening in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas. That's where a Mexican official has released new information about the disappearance of Gutierrez, his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, and her...
Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark Co. indicted
CLARK COUNTY — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping and injuring two women in their Clark County home last week. Charles Womack, 49, was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of abduction, kidnapping and felonious assault. On Jan. 10 around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call...
WKRC
76-year-old woman pretended to be mother for nearly 50 years to collect VA benefits
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman must repay the money she illegally obtained by pretending to be her deceased mother, a judge ruled Thursday. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin was receiving widow's benefits from the Veterans Administration in her mother's name. Her mother died in January 1973. Ferrin...
WKRC
Viewers react strongly to Local 12 story on developmentally disabled woman's alleged abuse
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The reaction has been strong to Local 12's story on a lawsuit brought by a father who claims his developmentally disabled daughter was abused and attacked at local care facilities, especially regarding the allegation someone at the facility slit the woman's throat. There have been dozens...
WCPO
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal Clermont County shooting
BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — One man has been charged with aggravated murder after a fatal shooting in Clermont County. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
Fox 19
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported shots fired on Beekman Street in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of shots fired on Beekman Street in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman impersonated her own mother for nearly half a century in a successful effort to steal nearly half a million dollars from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Irene Ferrin, who is now 76, impersonated her dead mother on several occasions...
25-year-old man struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township
The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Ohio 129 between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads.
WKRC
Indiana high school student allegedly describes potential school shooting, who he'd kill
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An 18-year-old high school student in Dearborn County faces charges after allegedly talking about bringing a gun to school. Hayden Moore faces three counts of intimidation. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said Moore, a senior at East Central High School, allegedly said, “if he were to shoot...
Comments / 4