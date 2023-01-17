STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team lost to UW-Oshkosh, 58-38 on Wednesday. The loss is the Pointers’ fifth in six games. The Pointers opened the game strong in the first half, trailing the Titans by three at halftime. However, the third quarter saw the Pointers get outscored by 11. They were outscored 30-13 in the second half.

1 DAY AGO