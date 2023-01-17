Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Snowy owl released into the wild
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl was released on the shores of the Bay oF Green Bay Tuesday. The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary released the owl after treating it for an injured wing. The owl had surgeries and did rehab work to rebuild her muscles. “She was ready...
Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
UW-Stevens Point women’s hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team lost to UW-Oshkosh, 58-38 on Wednesday. The loss is the Pointers’ fifth in six games. The Pointers opened the game strong in the first half, trailing the Titans by three at halftime. However, the third quarter saw the Pointers get outscored by 11. They were outscored 30-13 in the second half.
