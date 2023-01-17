Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Cox delivers State of the State to Utah’s young people
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox delivered his 2023 State of the State address Thursday, speaking directly to Utah’s young people about his priorities to make the state a better place to live for them. The governor urged the state’s children and youth to not allow fear...
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
ABC 4
Bill Banning Transgender Medical Procedures For Youths Pass Utah Senate Committee
Bill Banning Transgender Medical Procedures For Youths Pass Utah Senate Committee. Bill Banning Transgender Medical Procedures For Youths …. Bill Banning Transgender Medical Procedures For Youths Pass Utah Senate Committee. Protest at Fourth District Court in American Fork …. The protest is fighting against the court order that will reunite...
ksl.com
Utah governor says he won't veto ban on transgender surgeries, puberty blockers for kids
SALT LAKE CITY — Less than 24 hours after a Senate committee endorsed a trio of bills directed at LGBTQ children, the full Utah Senate on Thursday voted to give initial approval to the bills, including one to ban sex reassignment surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors.
KUTV
Gov. Cox gives State of State Address on Day 3 of legislative session; here's how to watch
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox will be delivering his official State of the State address Thursday evening following the third day of the Utah Legislative Session, which has already seen multiple proposals on hot-button issues like transgender rights, conversion therapy, and school vouchers. The governor's annual...
KSLTV
Hearing packed for education vouchers bill on Capitol Hill
SALT LAKE CITY — A packed hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon centered around a bill that would give Utah teachers a raise and allow families to apply for education vouchers for students. While no one is arguing with boosting teacher salaries, the vouchers are proving to be a tougher sell– with some education organizations adamantly against the program.
Opinion: What Sen. Mike Lee thinks about Utah’s new state flag proposal
The current Utah flag is in violation of the five elements of a good flag design. Sen. Lee points out how the proposed new design solves these problems.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
ksl.com
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers to debating access to puberty blockers, transgender surgeries early in 2023 session
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers are set to debate on the second day of the 2023 legislative session whether minors can access gender affirming care or receive puberty blockers. SB16, which is sponsored by Sen. Michael Kennedy, R-Alpine, would prohibit primary and secondary sex characteristic surgeries for the...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KUTV
Transgender bills taking shape as Utah lawmakers begin session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A transgender-related bill limiting when birth certificates can be amended has been unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Meanwhile, another measure banning gender reassignment surgery for minors now also includes regulations on puberty blockers, under a new version...
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
kslnewsradio.com
Scientists sounded the alarm about the Great Salt Lake. Are lawmakers listening?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders gear up to spend big on solutions for the shrinking lake, but will it be enough?. This year’s legislative session will be critical in bringing the Great Salt Lake back from the brink, and state leaders say they are ready to get to work.
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
a-z-animals.com
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
kslnewsradio.com
Proposed change to conversion therapy law concerns LGBTQ+ advocates
SALT LAKE CITY– A proposed bill would change the definition of conversion therapy for doctors and practitioners in Utah. But some equality groups say it would open the door for the practice to be legal again. A bill to to ban conversion therapy—practice used to try to change sexual...
KSLTV
Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Comments / 0