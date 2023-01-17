ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


KSLTV

Cox delivers State of the State to Utah’s young people

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox delivered his 2023 State of the State address Thursday, speaking directly to Utah’s young people about his priorities to make the state a better place to live for them. The governor urged the state’s children and youth to not allow fear...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Bill Banning Transgender Medical Procedures For Youths Pass Utah Senate Committee

Bill Banning Transgender Medical Procedures For Youths Pass Utah Senate Committee. Protest at Fourth District Court in American Fork …. The protest is fighting against the court order that will reunite...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Hearing packed for education vouchers bill on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — A packed hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon centered around a bill that would give Utah teachers a raise and allow families to apply for education vouchers for students. While no one is arguing with boosting teacher salaries, the vouchers are proving to be a tougher sell– with some education organizations adamantly against the program.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Transgender bills taking shape as Utah lawmakers begin session

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A transgender-related bill limiting when birth certificates can be amended has been unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Meanwhile, another measure banning gender reassignment surgery for minors now also includes regulations on puberty blockers, under a new version...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required

As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Proposed change to conversion therapy law concerns LGBTQ+ advocates

SALT LAKE CITY– A proposed bill would change the definition of conversion therapy for doctors and practitioners in Utah. But some equality groups say it would open the door for the practice to be legal again. A bill to to ban conversion therapy—practice used to try to change sexual...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity

SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...


