Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
The Week's Top Stories: Tech Layoffs, Netflix Subs, and Wayfair Pops
"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.TECH LAYOFFSShares of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent company Alphabet are all up this week following announcements of mass layoffs. Here's a quick refresher: Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs. Amazon is in the process of laying off 18,000 jobs, and Alphabet is putting 12,000 jobs on the chopping block as of Friday. The layoffs are happening despite a historically tight labor market, in part because tech firms hired too...
