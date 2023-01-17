ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

NBA jersey sales rankings: Warriors' Stephen Curry takes top spot on list from Lakers' LeBron James

The West Coast is the best coast when it comes to moving NBA merchandise. On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association revealed the most popular jersey and team merchandise lists. The Warriors and Lakers are once again the two most popular teams in the league in terms of NBA store sales, and their star players are leading the way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Who is Jenson Brooksby? American dumps second seed Casper Ruud out of Australian Open

USA talent Jenson Brooksby secured the best win of his career, defeating second seed Casper Ruud in the Australian Open second round. The potential star squandered three match points in the third set before wrapping up the match 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 against the Norwegian world No.3. Brooksby will now...
Sporting News

Warriors' Stephen Curry makes more half court shots than any player...ever

When Stephen Curry drains ridiculous shots, nobody bats an eye. Even from half court. Such is the life for the all-time three-point king who calmly splashed a 50-footer at the halftime buzzer in his first return to Boston since the 2022 NBA Finals. On the same floor where he tortured Celtics fans with an iconic Game 4 performance last June, Curry proceeded to then skip around as if he owned the place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Why NZ Rugby should 'at least have a conversation' with Dave Rennie

Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson has called on New Zealand Rugby to “at least have a conversation” with former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who was axed by Rugby Australia earlier this week. Rugby Australia’s stunning decision to part ways with Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in...
Sporting News

Will Trae Young be an All-Star this season? Why Hawks guard could miss out on 2023 All-Star Game

Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'

Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Sporting News

Grading Stephen Curry since returning from shoulder injury: Warriors star shaking off rust

Stephen Curry started the 2022-23 season putting up numbers on par with his unanimous MVP campaign. On Dec. 14, Curry suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder. The injury sidelined him for almost a month. The Warriors were a disaster when he wasn't on the court prior to his injury, but they managed to keep their head above water in the games he missed, going a surprising 6-5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand

Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
Sporting News

What time is Bruins vs. Islanders? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader

The best team in the NHL is in the national spotlight this week, as the Bruins face the Islanders in the headliner of TNT's Wednesday night doubleheader. Boston enters tonight's action on Long Island with 72 points, the most in the league. While there have been multiple key contributors to the team's success, including Eastern Conference goal leader David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark has emerged as a stud in the crease. The Vezina frontrunner leads the NHL in goals-against-average, save percentage and wins.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy