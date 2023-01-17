Read full article on original website
Where do Raptors stand in Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? Evaluating Toronto's NBA Draft Lottery odds
The Raptors suffered perhaps their most disappointing defeat of the season on Thursday night, blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against a Timberwolves team that didn't have Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert. To make matters worse, Minnesota was also playing the second game of a back-to-back set. With...
Why Ja Morant, Grizzlies turned 'it's a parade inside my city' into postgame victory chant
There aren't too many teams having as much fun as the Grizzlies. They dance their way to the court for warm-ups. They do their "Big Memphis" rendition of the Cha-Cha Slide during pregame introductions. And after wins, they take turns crashing each other's walk-off interviews. Since the Grizzlies are very...
Kevin Durant trade regret rankings: Where do Raptors, Suns land among teams that missed out on Nets star?
The rumor mill has been quiet with only three weeks to go before the 2023 trade deadline. Sure, there have been the occasional tidbits about Bojan Bogdanovic or Jakob Poeltl, but at the moment, stars aren't available. For the teams that are hoping to land a franchise-changing talent, the best...
NBA jersey sales rankings: Warriors' Stephen Curry takes top spot on list from Lakers' LeBron James
The West Coast is the best coast when it comes to moving NBA merchandise. On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association revealed the most popular jersey and team merchandise lists. The Warriors and Lakers are once again the two most popular teams in the league in terms of NBA store sales, and their star players are leading the way.
Who is Jenson Brooksby? American dumps second seed Casper Ruud out of Australian Open
USA talent Jenson Brooksby secured the best win of his career, defeating second seed Casper Ruud in the Australian Open second round. The potential star squandered three match points in the third set before wrapping up the match 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 against the Norwegian world No.3. Brooksby will now...
Are Kevin Durant and Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. Suns
Two struggling teams go head-to-head when the Suns host the Nets on Thursday. Both Phoenix and Brooklyn are feeling the effects of missing their best players — the Suns have slumped in the absence of Devin Booker while the Nets are in search of answers without Kevin Durant. It's...
Warriors' Stephen Curry makes more half court shots than any player...ever
When Stephen Curry drains ridiculous shots, nobody bats an eye. Even from half court. Such is the life for the all-time three-point king who calmly splashed a 50-footer at the halftime buzzer in his first return to Boston since the 2022 NBA Finals. On the same floor where he tortured Celtics fans with an iconic Game 4 performance last June, Curry proceeded to then skip around as if he owned the place.
Why NZ Rugby should 'at least have a conversation' with Dave Rennie
Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson has called on New Zealand Rugby to “at least have a conversation” with former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who was axed by Rugby Australia earlier this week. Rugby Australia’s stunning decision to part ways with Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in...
Former Lakers guard Smush Parker describes path to becoming NBA referee: 'It was a rude awakening for me'
Smush Parker has never been afraid of overcoming long odds. After going undrafted out of Fordham University, he carved out a 16-year professional career. That included five years in the NBA, most notably with the Lakers and Kobe Bryant. Now, with his playing career behind him, he's given himself an...
Rafael Nadal injury latest: Defending Australian Open champion crashes out in brutal fashion
Concerns about Rafael Nadal’s form and fitness have trailed him around for some time now, but after snapping his recent losing streak against Jack Draper in the first round of the Australian Open, there was a renewed hope the legendary Spaniard could string together another stirring run. However, this...
How to watch LeBron James vs. Ja Morant: Lakers vs. Grizzlies start time, TV channel, live stream
The hottest team in the NBA is taking its winning streak to the West Coast. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will look to win their 12th consecutive game on Friday night when they face LeBron James and the Lakers. Memphis is coming off an exciting 115-114 victory against the Cavaliers and will attempt to carry that momentum into a five-game road trip.
Will Trae Young be an All-Star this season? Why Hawks guard could miss out on 2023 All-Star Game
Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.
How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'
Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Grading Stephen Curry since returning from shoulder injury: Warriors star shaking off rust
Stephen Curry started the 2022-23 season putting up numbers on par with his unanimous MVP campaign. On Dec. 14, Curry suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder. The injury sidelined him for almost a month. The Warriors were a disaster when he wasn't on the court prior to his injury, but they managed to keep their head above water in the games he missed, going a surprising 6-5.
Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand
Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Jayson Tatum: Warriors vs. Celtics start time, TV channel, live stream
If Martin Luther King Jr. Day was any sort of a preview of this game, you'll want to tune in. Warriors star Stephen Curry and Celtics star Jayson Tatum both put on a show on the holiday, erupting for over 40 points apiece. Curry went off for 41 points with...
What time is Bruins vs. Islanders? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader
The best team in the NHL is in the national spotlight this week, as the Bruins face the Islanders in the headliner of TNT's Wednesday night doubleheader. Boston enters tonight's action on Long Island with 72 points, the most in the league. While there have been multiple key contributors to the team's success, including Eastern Conference goal leader David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark has emerged as a stud in the crease. The Vezina frontrunner leads the NHL in goals-against-average, save percentage and wins.
